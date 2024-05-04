IN-PHOTOS: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares picture of their adorable flower girl for wedding

Connor McDavid has been on an amazing run since the start of 2024, but it's about to get even more exciting this July. McDavid and Lauren Kyle will be tying the knot on July 27, 2024, as Lauren previously announced through her Instagram story.

Lauren Kyle is known for sharing updates from her life on Instagram, and this time she has disclosed more details concerning her upcoming wedding. She disclosed that McDavid's fellow Edmonton Oiler teammate Sam Gagner's daughter Cali will be their flower girl.

In the Instagram story video, we can see Cali twirling while wearing a cute dress with floral embroidery and a flower crown.

While sharing the video, Lauren Kyle wrote:

"Our flower girl said yes! @yelenabass."

Lauren Kyle posted on Instagram and disclosed

In the next story, Kyle shared a beautiful picture of Cali sitting on a couch and posing for a photograph. Along with it, Kyle wrote:

"Can't wait to see you walk down the aisle!"

Lauren Kyle Instagram

In a subsequent photo, Cali was featured once again, this time at a restaurant.

Kyle wrote:

"Girls are brunchin."

The final image of the series featured Lauren Kyle herself with Cali in her arms. Kyle wrote:

"Flower girl proposal day has me (crying emoji)."

Lauren Kyle Instagram

McDavid and Lauren Kyle have been in a relationship for over eight years now. They will finally head into the next phase of their life after their wedding.

Lauren Kyle celebrated Connor McDavid's 100-assist season

Lauren Kyle found a unique way to celebrate Connor McDavid's 100-assist season. McDavid achieved this record earlier in the 9-2 regular season win against the San Jose Sharks.

Lauren congratulated McDavid on her Instagram, but she did not stop there. She also got a cake for Connor with "100 A!" written on it.

McDavid and the Oilers have made it to the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in the first-round series of the NHL playoffs.