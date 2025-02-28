In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle and Leon Draisaitl's fiance Celeste Desjardins link up for 'most wholesome night with the girls'

Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl share amazing chemistry on and off the ice. Their partners, Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins, are also very close friends.

On Thursday, Lauren and Celeste linked up to attend a pasta-making class together. Celeste shared a photo of herself standing at a kitchen workstation, feeding a sheet of green pasta dough through a pasta machine on her Instagram stories.

The kitchen featured a sleek countertop, wooden cutting boards, and stainless steel appliances visible in the background.

“The most wholesome night with the girls,” she wrote with a cooking emoji.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Her next story showed a well-organized pasta-making setup. Wooden cutting boards held rolling pins, stainless steel whisks, microplane graters, and spatulas. There was a bowl containing several brown eggs, while other bowls were filled with flour.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Lauren Kyle also shared a couple of stories on her Instagram from the evening. Her first story featured the pasta-making setup, where she wrote:

“Pasta making class last night @localqualitymarket”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

In her next story, Lauren shared that their first attempt at making gluten-free ravioli was a success.

“First time making a gluten free ravioli was a success,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The picture displayed the small, round, green ravioli neatly arranged on a wooden cutting board. Kitchen tools such as a microplane grater, a whisk, and a container of flour were scattered around the counter. Safe to say, the wives of the two Oilers stars had an eventful evening overall.

Connor McDavid and family celebrate 4 Nations Final victory

Last week, superstar forward Connor McDavid was the hero in Team Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday. Following the championship win, McDavid shared a celebratory photo with his wife Lauren Kyle, and a few other pictures from the tournament recap.

On Friday, Connor McDavid posted a series of Instagram stories starting with a photo of himself wearing a Team Canada jersey. He then shared a picture with Kyle from the postgame celebrations at TD Garden. McDavid wore a "Champions" T-shirt, a cap, and a gold medal around his neck, while Kyle, dressed in a red jacket, leaned toward him holding a red handbag.

Connor McDavid also posted a tournament recap, featuring Team Canada celebrating with the trophy, a shot of his game-winning goal in overtime, and a special family photo. In the group picture, his father Brian stood to his left, while Kyle, his mother Kelly, and his brother Cameron posed alongside him.

