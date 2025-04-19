In Photos: Dylan Strome enjoys day out with his daughters Weslie and Emerson ahead of Round 1 of playoffs

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome enjoyed a fun family day out with his two daughters, Weslie and Emerson, ahead of the start of the NHL playoffs.

Ad

Strome's wife, Tayler, shared photos on her Instagram story of Dylan spending time together with their girls before the Capitals' first round series against the Montreal Canadiens.

One photo showed Dylan handing a basket to his younger daughter, Emerson, as the family spent time outdoors.

Dylan Strome's wife Tayler Strome's Instagram story @ taylerstrome

Another snap featured Weslie and Emerson posing with their toys.

Ad

Trending

Dylan Strome's wife Tayler Strome's Instagram story @ taylerstrome

There was also a photo of the sisters walking side-by-side in matching dresses.

Ad

Dylan Strome's wife Tayler Strome's Instagram story @ taylerstrome

Dylan will soon be fully immersed in his craft as the Capitals prepare to take on the Canadiens in round one. Game one of the series is scheduled for Monday night.

Ad

The Capitals head into the playoffs after capturing the Metropolitan Division title with a 51-21-9 record. On the other side, Montreal secured the second wild card spot with a 40-31-11 finish.

Strome has played a major role for Washington this season, leading the team in scoring with 81 points, including 29 goals and 52 assists across 81 games.

Dylan Strome "ready" for the playoffs”

The Capitals secured their playoff spot on March 20. They locked up the Metropolitan Division title on April 8 and clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference just a few days later on April 11.

Ad

The Capitals took the opportunity to rest some veteran players, but they also closed out the regular season with a rough stretch, losing seven of their final 12 games (4-7-1).

As such, Dylan Strome had a few words to say about his side's form going into the playoffs:

"I think we want to play really good defense, try to find kind of that midseason form that we were in a while ago and just be sharp for the playoffs," Strome commented.

Ad

"I think it's definitely within us. We've been playing decent hockey, kind of like .500 hockey the last little while,so it's time to ratchet it up and get ready for the playoffs."

Game 1 is for Monday night in Washington. Game 2 will also be played at Capital One Arena on Wednesday before the series shifts to Centre Bell in Montreal for Games 3 and 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama