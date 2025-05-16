In Photos: Erik Gudbranson and Johnny Gaudreau's families link up to spend quality time together

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his former teammate Erik Gudbranson’s families are quite close. This week, the two families met up for a get together including their children.

Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah shared a series of stories from the special day on her Instagram. One of the photos showed Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa, and the Gudbranson kids Zoey and Bennett, gathered around a small table on the deck as they helped Johnny’s wife Meredith put makeup.

“Full service salon today auntie @meredithgaudreau22 😂,” she wrote in the caption.

Sarah then shared a short clip of the kids running barefoot across a green yard, chasing each other through the spray of a sprinkler to camping chairs under a large tree.

“Sprinkler szn,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram/@sarahsweetnam

In the final clip, Noa and Zoey can be seen jumping on a white outdoor sofa while their pet dog came wagging its tail.

Johnny Gaudreau’s family reacts to his All Quarter-Century Team nomination

Earlier last week, Johnny Gaudreau was named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. Gaudreau, who played 11 seasons in the league, spent eight of those with the Calgary Flames before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. He recorded 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games.

His wife Meredith and his parents responded to the news with emotional Instagram posts. Meredith shared photos celebrating the moment with their children, including custom jackets made in memory of Johnny.

“Forever cheering you on, my husband!! Congratulations on the quarter century team 🤩😘😘 We are all so proud to be yours!” she wrote.

Johnny’s parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau also shared a message from their family foundation’s Instagram account.

“We are overwhelmed with pride and emotion to see our son John named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. This honor recognizes his truly special talent. He so loved being with his teammates playing the game.”

“This honor from the NHL reminds us that while our boys may no longer be with us, their impact on the game and everyone who knew them lives on. We know John and Matthew are looking down with pride, and we are grateful for this lasting recognition,” they added.

This news comes nearly a year after Johnny and his brother Matthew were tragically killed in a cycling accident in New Jersey. The driver involved admitted to drinking before the crash and has been charged with multiple offenses including two counts of death by auto. The next court hearing is set for June 10, 2025.

Johnny’s parents also said that they are continuing to carry on the legacy of both Johnny and Matthew by supporting causes they cared about. They thanked the NHL, the Flames, the Blue Jackets and fans for continuing to remember and honor their sons.

