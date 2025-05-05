In Photos: Evgeni Malkin, son Nikita meet up with $13.6M worth YouTuber-turned-boxer at the F1 Miami GP

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin and his son Nikita attended the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend. The father-son duo also linked up with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the event.

On Sunday, Malkin shared a series of Instagram stories on his account, featuring their race day experience. One of the pictures showed Nikita Malkin posing beside Jake Paul near the grid fencing. Paul sported a white knit shirt and white shorts, while Nikita wore white pants and a light blue shirt with noise-cancellation headphones on.

via Instagram/@e.malkin71geno

Another story featured a short clip of the race with a couple of cars speeding past on track with the Pirelli-branded grandstands in the background. The final story saw Evgeni Malkin standing with his son by the same section of track. Malkin wore a white T-shirt, cream joggers, and maroon Nike sneakers, holding a water bottle.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri ended up winning the Miami GP by beating his teammate Lando Norris by 4.6 seconds to claim his third straight win of the season. George Russell of Mercedes finished third, a distant 37.6 seconds behind.

Piastri took the lead after Max Verstappen made a braking error on lap 14 and Norris lost time battling the Red Bull driver before securing second place. Ferrari had another frustrating day with Charles Leclerc finishing seventh and Lewis Hamilton eighth after some tense team radio moments.

Evgeni Malkin continues “I’m Score for Kids” initiative in Pittsburgh

Earlier last week, Evgeni Malkin personally delivered a $71,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh as part of his ongoing “I’m Score for Kids” initiative.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward had originally launched the campaign after re-signing with the team in 2022. The initiative donates money to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, which provides housing and support for families traveling to seek medical care for their children.

Malkin donates $710, matching his jersey number, for every point he scores in the regular season. This year after tallying 50 points in 68 games, his contribution totaled $35,500. The local McDonald’s restaurants matched the donation and raised the combined total to $71,000.

Despite his off-season break starting soon, Malkin made a point to visit the Ronald McDonald House near UPMC Children’s Hospital to present the check in person.

“It’s very important for me. I play here 19 years,” he said. “I like to work with the Ronald McDonald House, and I hope this might help with families, kids. Because I have a great life, I'm a lucky guy, but I try to do my best to help other people.” [NHL.com]

Malkin has steadily increased his charitable presence in Pittsburgh over the years. His partnership with RMHC began three seasons ago and has generated a combined $284,000 in donations. Naming the program “I’m Score for Kids” pays homage to a moment from early in his career when his limited English created a fan-favorite phrase beloved among the Penguins faithful.

