IN PHOTOS: Habs' Nick Suzuki announces engagement with girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald

Habs captain Nick Suzuki has finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald. Suzuki and Fitzgerald got engaged in a beachside set-up while enjoying their vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Caitlin Fitzgerald shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram from their memorable date on Wednesday. The couple are currently staying in the Anamera Resort, overlooking the Playa Grande beach–which is where Suzuki popped the question.

Caitlin posted a click of the couple, another one of the beachside date set-up and a third picture where she showed off the beautiful diamond ring with her beau in the background.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple after Fitzgerald shared the update with her followers. Friends and fellow NHL players also sent their best wishes for the couple on Instagram.

“Congrats buddy 🙏🏼”, wrote Nate Thompson in the comments.

“Congrats brother 👏”, wrote Max Jones of the Anaheim Ducks.

Given Nick Suzuki has opted out of the 2024 IIHF World Championships, he will have ample time to focus on his life outside the rink as he starts a new chapter with his partner.

Nick Suzuki and Caitlin Fitzgerald have been highschool sweethearts

The Montreal Canadiens captain and his longtime girlfriend have been reportedly together since their high school days. They have been dating for about seven years now.

The couple has some really beautiful pictures on Instagram that date back as far as May 2017, before Suzuki went pro.

He even posted an adorable picture with Caitlin in 2019 on the occasion of the National Girlfriend Day with the caption, “Heard it was National Girlfriend Day!”

Nick Suzuki’s now- fiancee has been a die-hard Habs fan and she is often in attendance during his games. Fitzgerald also posts about her beau on Instagram. She shared a click of five polaroids in May 2023, celebrating their sixth anniversary last year.