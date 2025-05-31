In Photos: Inside Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's successful soft launch celebration of Bar Trove business with friends & family

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, hosted a successful soft launch for her new business venture, Bar Trove.

Lauren shared a post on Instagram, which shows the intimate gathering of friends and family to preview the chic new cocktail bar before its grand opening on June 6.

The elegant lounge is located in Edmonton's historic Canada Permanent Building. Lauren, who runs her own interior design firm and apparel company, was inspired by sophisticated European bars to create an upscale yet inviting atmosphere at Bar Trove.

Lauren posted a series of photos and videos capturing the energy and excitement of the event. The images showcase the impressive interior of Bar Trove, featuring a wall of meticulously curated spirits and a lively DJ entertaining the crowd.

In the caption, Lauren expressed her delight at the successful celebration.

"Successful friends and family celebration, Bar trove opens next week & we are going to the finals baby!!,” Lauren wrote.

The photos also feature Lauren herself, dressed in a pink dress, surrounded by friends and family, all of whom seem to be enjoying the lively atmosphere.

“Bar Trove felt like a natural extension of Trove Living – giving people a place to gather, experience beautiful design, and enjoy incredible food and drinks in a curated setting,” said Kyle and her business partner, Brittany Schulz, to Dished.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and the Oilers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final after wrapping up the Western Conference Final in five games against the Dallas Stars. Next up, they take on the Florida Panthers, with Game 1 slated for Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren, on "energy" of playoff hockey

Lauren McDavid shared with ELLE Canada how thrilling the playoff hockey atmosphere is in Canada. For her, it goes beyond what happens on the ice — it's an entire experience.

It's about the electric atmosphere in the arena, the sea of jerseys and the nervous energy in the crowd.

"The energy is just unreal. Everyone’s on edge, the fans are fully dialed in and you can feel how much it means to people," Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, said. "I love being part of that. It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic in the best way."

Lauren senses how much this playoff journey means to both the team and the passionate hockey fans of Edmonton.

