Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren drops 2-word reaction as Oilers punch Stanley Cup Final tickets after Game 5 win over Stars

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. With the victory on Thursday, the Oilers closed out the series 4-1.
McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, tuned in to the game along with several of her friends and shared their instant raw reactions on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The clip featured Lauren and her friends celebrating after the victory. The camera then zoomed to the TV screen, where Connor McDavid was seen shaking hands with the Stars players.
“Finals baby!!!!”
Edmonton took control early in the first period on the night, scoring three goals in less than six minutes. Corey Perry opened the scoring, followed by goals from Mattias Janmark and Jeff Skinner. Dallas responded late in the period with a goal from Jason Robertson, making it 3-1 after the first.
Connor McDavid scored a spectacular goal on the night right after Dallas had cut Edmonton’s lead to 3-2 in the second period. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in alone and beat Stars goalie Casey DeSmith with a quick deke to restore a two-goal cushion.
Dallas pushed back in the third period. Robertson scored his second of the night to cut the lead to 4-3 and put pressure on Edmonton. But the Oilers responded with goals from Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen to seal the 6-3 win.
McDavid ended the night with a goal and an assist. Over the five-game series, he recorded two goals and six assists. In the 2025 playoffs so far, he has 26 points in 16 games with 20 assists. During the regular season, he reached 100 points, with 26 goals and 74 assists, finishing sixth overall in league scoring.
Connor McDavid’s wife launches her luxury bar in Edmonton
Earlier last week, Lauren Kyle launched her new luxury bar, Bar Trove, in downtown Edmonton with a grand opening party. The party was held last Saturday, and Bar Trove’s Instagram shared several photos from the event. One of the clicks showed a fancy fireplace with candles, crystals and red roses.
Several Oilers’ partners attended the event. Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, and former Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife, Rachel Gagner, were there.
One photo showed Lauren, Rachel and Liv Hall standing at the bar in glamorous gowns. Another photo showed a food table with oysters, shrimp, and candles. A server was also seen holding a tray of fancy snacks with caviar.
Rachel Gagner also posted several photos on her account of herself, Celeste, and Lauren sitting on a couch before the party.
