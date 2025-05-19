In Photos: J.T. Miller enjoys family day out with his wife Natalie and three kids in NYC zoo

This weekend, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and his family visited the Bronx Zoo in New York City with his kids Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen. His wife Natalei shared a series of stories on her Instagram from their outing on Sunday.

One of the pictures showed J.T. walking down a shaded zoo path pushing a stroller while Scotlyn and Scarlett walked beside him. Another photo saw the two girls closely observing a bison behind a fence, reading the signboard together as they learned about the animal.

via Instagram /@nataliemiller22_

Another click showed a sweet moment between the sisters as they held hands and walked along the zoo trail. Natalie then posted another photo of Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen climbing a large rope net together in the playing area.

Trending

In the next image, Scotlyn and Scarlett were seen standing at a railing looking at a rhinoceros inside its indoor enclosure. She then shared a family selfie where J.T. held his daughter and little Owen sat comfortably in the stroller, all of them smiling for the camera.

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

Natalie also posted a photo of Scotlyn and Scarlett standing side by side at the glass watching a gorilla resting in its enclosure. Another picture showed Natalie sitting on a large rock with Owen on her lap, Scarlett beside her holding a stuffed monkey and Scotlyn standing behind them.

“Went back to the Bronx zoo today for the first time since I was Scottie age!!!”

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

The last image showed J.T. Miller walking hand-in-hand with Owen down a shaded path, rounding out a day full of family memories.

J.T. Miller’s wife hosted a grand Mother’s Day gathering

Earlier last weekend, Natalie Miller hosted her annual Mother’s Day gathering at the couple’s Pittsburgh property. The event is held each year in memory of Natalie’s late mother Janet Craig.

Natalie shared several special moments from Sunday’s brunch on her Instagram. Guests were treated to a dessert table filled with flower-themed cookies and heart-shaped treats. A sign on the table read “Sweets and Treats” and one post showed Natalie and her guests posing in floral outfits in front of a flower wall.

“Love being surrounded by my friends/family and their mamas on Mother’s Day. Missing you extra mom, but I know you would be so proud! 🤍” Natalie wrote.

She also posted a picture featuring her three kids on her stories, calling herself the “luckiest mama in the world.” In one of the final stories, Natalie twirled under a floral arch in her flowy dress and shared that the family would be heading back to New York the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama