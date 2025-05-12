In Photos: J.T. Miller's wife Natalie hosts grand Mother's Day party at couple's Pittsburgh property

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie hosted an outdoor Mother’s Day gathering this weekend at their Pittsburgh property. It is an annual event she organizes in honor of her late mother Janet.

Natalie Miller shared a series of stories on her Instagram account featuring special moments from the party on Sunday. One of the reposted stories showed a large welcome sign that read “Mother’s Day Brunch Honoring Janet Craig.” It was decorated with beautiful flowers in white, pink and light blue.

Another photo showed a dessert table filled with fancy cookies and treats. There were also stacked plates, framed photos and a sign that said “Sweets and Treats.”

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

Natalie and the group of guests were seen posing together in front of a flower wall in another story. They were all dressed in floral outfits in line with the event’s theme.

Natalie Miller also shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram from the special day. In the caption, she wrote:

“Love being surrounded by my friends/family and their mamas on Mother’s Day. Missing you extra mom, but I know you would be so proud! 🤍”

She went on to share a few more stories, one of those featuring a table full of beautifully decorated sweets and cookies for Mother’s Day. There were heart-shaped treats, flower themed desserts and framed photos on the table.

J.T. Miller’s wife calls herself the ‘luckiest’ mother on Mother’s Day

Natalie also posted a click of her kids on the special occasion. J.T. Miller and Natalie Craig are proud parents of three children, Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen.

The kids were seen sitting on a bench outdoors in the backyard. In the caption, she added:

“I’m the luckiest mama in the world.”

In one of the final stories, Natalie shared a short clip twirling under a floral arch in her flowy dress and shared that the family would be returning to New York the day after.

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

Earlier on Saturday, Natalie mentioned that she had been busy clearing out their Pittsburgh house while preparing for the event. She also shared a look at a Canucks figurine of Miller she had ordered during his time in Vancouver.

The mini figurine was custom made with a mustache per Natalie’s instructions and she mentioned that J.T. was “in tears” laughing when she showed him the piece.

