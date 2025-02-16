In Photos: Jakob Chychrun and partner Olivia's Mediterranean-themed wedding at luxury Phoenix resort

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun tied the knot with his longtime partner, Olivia Ibrahim, earlier this week. On Saturday, Olivia reposted a series of pictures from their wedding celebration, which took place at the Royal Palms Scottsdale Resort in Phoenix.

One of the Instagram stories showed a decorative display featuring numerous small bottles, neatly arranged on wooden shelves. Each bottle had a golden top and a dark green label with elegant gold lettering. Above the display, the names “Olivia & Jakob” were written in large, stylish lettering on a green wall.

via Instagram/@livsmethod

Another story featured a moment from the wedding ceremony, with Olivia and Jakob standing at the altar. Olivia wore an elegant off-the-shoulder white gown with a long train and a sheer veil.

Chychrun was dressed in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. The altar was adorned with a large floral arrangement of white flowers, set against a Mediterranean-style backdrop of trees and greenery.

A third story showed Olivia in her wedding dress, smiling radiantly as she twirled. The outdoor reception area was visible in the background, featuring palm trees, a live band setup and wedding guests in formal attire.

In another story, Jakob Chychrun and Olivia were seen gathered around a pool with their friends, some sitting on the edge while others were in the water. The caption mentioned a “post-celebration soak” after the wedding festivities.

via Instagram/@livsmethod

Another photo showed the groom lifting the bride in his arms as they shared a kiss, surrounded by guests. The background featured a Mediterranean-style building with arched doorways, warm-colored walls and palm trees.

Another reposted story featured the beautifully arranged outdoor wedding setup, with rows of white chairs placed on a green lawn.

A separate image showcased a lavish spread of appetizers, including cherry tomatoes, shrimp and grilled vegetables. A tiered stand was filled with green olives and several lit candles were placed among the dishes.

via Instagram/@livsmethod

Another story displayed the wedding ceremony area, with rows of beige chairs set up on a green lawn. A tree with a mix of bare branches and blooming flowers stood in the center, surrounded by floral arrangements of white flowers. Behind it, a Mediterranean-style building with red bougainvillea and palm trees was visible.

Olivia also reposted a close-up of custom matchboxes labeled “Bar Bruce,” featuring an illustration of their dog holding a martini glass.

Jakob Chychrun and Olivia Ibrahim’s wedding afterparty

Several pictures from her stories highlighted the couple’s wedding afterparty. In one, Olivia and Jakob were seen feeding each other cake. Olivia was still wearing her off-the-shoulder white dress, while Jakob had changed into a white shirt with black suspenders.

via Instagram/@livsmethod

Another photo captured the couple sharing an intimate moment by the cake table. The long cake, covered in whipped cream and topped with berries, was displayed in front of them. A tall candelabra with multiple lit candles stood beside them, while soft pink and blue lighting illuminated the setup.

A short clip reposted on her stories showed Olivia and Jakob Chychrun dancing together in a dimly lit space during the afterparty. Olivia had changed into a red, shimmery dress for the celebration, and the couple appeared to be enjoying the lively moment.

via Instagram/@livsmethod

The remaining stories provided a sneak peek of the newlyweds’ first dance at the wedding venue. Olivia also reposted pictures of Polaroids she took with her friends. The couple originally got engaged last summer.

