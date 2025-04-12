In Photos: Johnny Gaudreau's daughter Noa visits Zach Werenski's house 'to fix Uncle Z's booboo'

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski’s families are close. On Friday, Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and his daughter, Noa, visited Werenski at his house.

Zach Werenski’s fiancée Odette Peters shared a series of stories on Instagram featuring Gaudreau’s two-year-old daughter dressed adorably as a little doctor. One of the photos showed Meredith holding hands with Noa as they arrived at the front steps of the Werenski house.

The caption of the story read:

“House call from Dr. Noa to fix Uncle Z’s booboo”

via Instagram /@odette_peters

Another photo showed Noa setting up her medical tools on a table. She bandaged Werenski’s thumb with an Elsa-themed bandage. In the caption, Odette wrote:

“Elsa bandaid did the trick”

In the last story, a smiling Werenski crouched next to Noa, who stood with her doctor’s bag. In the caption, Odette jokingly rated baby Noa’s doctor care with a “10/10 service”.

Erik Gudbranson and family visited Johnny Gaudreau’s newborn son

On Monday, Meredith Guadreau announced the birth of their third child, Carter Michael Gaudreau. Johnny Gaudreau’s former teammate and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson visited the hospital with his family to meet the newborn.

Gudbranson’s wife, Sarah, shared a few photos from the visit on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures showed Erik holding baby Carter, who was wrapped in a soft blue blanket. Erik wore a dark blazer with a “13” pin as a tribute to Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey number.

“Welcome to the sweetest little crew” in one of her Instagram stories.

She also posted a sweet moment with their kids, Bennett and Zoey, gathered beside Johnny’s daughter Noa. Meredith held baby Carter in her arms as the kids looked at the newborn.

In late August last year, Johnny Guadreau and Matthew Guadreau were killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. They were hit from behind by a truck driven by Sean Higgins.

In January this year, he pleaded not guilty and rejected a 35-year plea deal. The court proceedings are still ongoing, and the next court hearing date is April 15.

