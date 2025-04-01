In Photos: Johnny Gaudreau's son Baby Johnny adorably poses with Sean Kuraly on Blue Jackets picture day

Baby Johnny, the son of the late Johnny Gaudreau, had an adorable moment during the Columbus Blue Jackets' picture day. His mom, Meredith Gaudreau, posted the photos on Instagram on Monday. The first story shows Baby Johnny sitting on the ice in a Blue Jackets jersey. He looks inquisitive as he glances to the side, with vacant seats behind him.

In the second story, Sean Kuraly, a Blue Jackets player, holds Baby Johnny. They both smile at the camera. Johnny Jr. wore a team jersey and looked happy in Kuraly’s arms.

Johnny Gaudreau's sister-in-law, Tyler "Lily" Morris, and her daughter, Noa, joined them as they posed with Baby Johnny on the ice. The team likely took these photos during picture day at the Blue Jackets' home arena.

Lily also shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Baby Johnny feeling happy on the ice."

Johnny Gaudreau's family has faced tough times. A drunk driver killed Johnny and his brother, Matthew, in an accident in August. Meredith announced in September that she expects their third child in spring.

Matthew, Johnny's brother, played hockey too. He and Johnny played together at Boston College. After Johnny and Matthew died, Meredith and Madeline, Matthew's wife, started the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. The foundation supports youth hockey and families affected by drunk driving.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith Gaudreau attends bachelorette party for CBJ brides

On Sunday, Meredith Gaudreau attended a bachelorette party for Odette Peters and Madison Fairhurst, fiancees of Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov.

She joined in the celebration by holding large cutouts of Werenski and Provorov’s faces and later shared a mirror selfie with her baby bump, captioning it:

"Survived the night."

She also wore pink heart sunglasses and temporary tattoos of players' faces. In another picture, her baby bump was also visible, with the caption "Biggggg." The group also posed in front of a "BRIDE" balloon decoration, calling themselves "CBJ Brides."

Previously, on March 26, Johnny's mother, Jane, also shared a tribute to her sons. She posted an interview where Johnny spoke about his parents’ role in his career.

“The love and admiration John and Matty had for their dad is truly one of my favorite things about them. It’s such a beautiful reminder of the bond our family shares, and how those connections shape all four of our amazing children,” she wrote.

The Johnny Gaudreau family continues to share memories of the brothers.

