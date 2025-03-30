See Photos: Johnny Gaudreau's pregnant wife Meredith enjoys bachelorette party of Blue Jackets brides-to-be Odette and Madison

Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, attended a bachelorette party for Odette Peters and Madison Fairhurst. They are engaged to Columbus Blue Jackets players Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov. Meredith, who is pregnant, wore a pink dress and a denim jacket for the event.

Ad

Meredith also joined others to have fun during the celebrations. She held large cutouts of Werenski and Provorov’s faces. In another picture, she took a mirror selfie in a black outfit and showed her baby bump. The caption said:

"Survived the night."

At a restaurant, Meredith wore pink heart-shaped sunglasses and had a temporary tattoo of Werenski and Provorov’s faces on her left arm. In another photo, Meredith’s baby bump was visible in her pink dress. The caption saidL

Ad

Trending

"Biggggg."

The group posed in front of a "BRIDE" balloon decoration. The caption reads:

"CBJ Brides," referring to Columbus Blue Jackets brides-to-be.

(via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_)

On August 29, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a car accident. At Johnny’s funeral, Meredith announced she was pregnant with their third child. On the other hand, Matthew’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, gave birth to their first child four months after the accident. On December 30, she shared a post about her son, Tripp Matthew.

Ad

Ad

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother shared a tribute to late sons and their father

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane, shared a memory of her late sons and their father, Guy Gaudreau, on March 26. She reposted an old interview where Johnny talked about his parents’ role in his career. In her Instagram story, she mentioned how much she admired the love Johnny and Matty had for their dad.

Ad

“The love and admiration John and Matty had for their dad is truly one of my favorite things about them. It’s such a beautiful reminder of the bond our family shares, and how those connections shape all four of our amazing children,” Jane wrote.

Johnny compared his father’s serious coaching approach to former Flames coach Darryl Sutter.

Ad

Earlier in March, Jane also thanked the Vegas Golden Knights for inviting her family to honor Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

“I wanted to take a moment to express our appreciation,” Jane wrote in her IG post. “First, a huge thank you to the @vegasgoldenknights for inviting Guy out on the ice with you. It was an incredible experience, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity. Guy is always happy on the ice, and it was so heartwarming for me to see him smile a little!”

Since the death of Gaudreau brothers, the family has continuously shared their memories with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama