"One of my favorite things about them": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane reminisces her late sons' bond with their father Guy

The tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother in a road accident last year left the entire hockey community grieving. Since then, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones.

On Wednesday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane reposted a throwback interview on her Instagram stories showing Johnny discussing the importance of his parents in his career and how great it was to have them in Calgary before hitting his 100-point season. In the caption, she mentioned how much she admires the love her sons had for their father Guy Gaudreau.

“The love and admiration John and Matty had for their dad is truly one of my favorite things about them. It’s such a beautiful reminder of the bond our family shares, and how those connections shape all four of our amazing children,” she wrote, tagging the four Gaudreau siblings.

[via IG/@jgaudreau311]

During the interview, Johnny Gaudreau acknowledged the role of his father and how Guy Gaudreau helped coach him when he was young. He even compared his dad’s hard-working, no-nonsense attitude to that of Flames then-head coach Daryl Sutter.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother thanks Vegas Golden Knights organization

Earlier this month, Jane Gaudreau shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights on her Instagram following the Gaudreau family’s trip to Las Vegas. The visit was originally organized by the Golden Knights as a special tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

During the trip, Johnny's father, Guy Gaudreau, was invited to skate with the team. In the caption of her post, Jane thanked the Golden Knights and the fans for their support during such a difficult time. She also shared a crousel of pictures from their trip in Las Vegas.

“I wanted to take a moment to express our appreciation,” she wrote. “First, a huge thank you to the @vegasgoldenknights for inviting Guy out on the ice with you. It was an incredible experience, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity. Guy is always happy on the ice, and it was so heartwarming for me to see him smile a little!”

“Thank you also to the amazing fans for all your support. The hockey community has truly embraced our family and helped us through a difficult time,” she added.

Jane Gaudreau then acknowledged the kindness of their close friends and thanked them for making their time in Vegas memorable with activities like hiking, horseback riding and attending an Eagles concert.

