In Photos: Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith and daughter Noa link up with Erik Gudbranson's family

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson’s families are quite close. This weekend, the Guadreaus and the Gudbransons got together and spent a family day out at Buss Farms located in Pataskala, Ohio, just outside of Columbus.

Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from their day out. Sarah and her two kids Zoey and Bennet were accompanied by Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith and her daughter Noa. The group was also joined by the Blue Jackets captain, Boone Jenner’s wife Maggie.

One of the stories showed Noa and Zoey walking side by side down a grassy path at Buss Farms. Both of the kids carried a white Easter basket. Noa wore a yellow dress with a pink cardigan while Zoey had on a flowy pastel dress, a light blue knit sweater and a white bow in her hair.

“The sweetest little Sunday morning,” Sarah wrote in the caption of the picture.

via Instagram /@sarahsweetnam

The next clip saw a sweet moment between Bennett and the Easter Bunny as he ran to hug the mascot who was kneeling down. Meredith also shared a hug with the bunny after Bennett.

The last story featured a group photo where the Easter Bunny sat in the middle surrounded by the Gudbranson, Jenner and Gaudreau families.

Erik Gudbranson went to visit Johnny Guadreau's newborn

Earlier last week, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith announced the birth of their third child Carter Michael Gaudreau. Erik Gudbranson visited the hospital with his wife Sarah and their two kids.

Sarah shared a couple of photos on her Instagram stories including one of Erik gently holding baby Carter. He was wearing a dark blazer with a “13” pin as a tribute to Johnny’s jersey number.

Another photo showed the Gudbranson kids Bennett and Zoey with Johnny and Meredith’s daughter Noa, while they surrounded Meredith in the hospital bed who held baby Carter.

“Welcome to the sweetest little crew,” Sarah wrote in the story.

Meredith also posted pictures with her children from the hospital and included some throwbacks of Johnny with their older kids. In an emotional caption, she thanked Johnny and said she hopes to give Carter the best life.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a tragic road accident last year in August. They were hit by a truck while cycling near Salem County, New Jersey, the night before their sister Katie’s wedding. Meredith had revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with Carter at their funeral in September.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

