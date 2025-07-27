Detroit Red Wings forward JT Compher tied the knot with his longtime partner, Sydney Badger, last weekend. Sydney gave fans a glimpse into their post-wedding celebrations on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories, Sydney documented their post-wedding escape to the luxurious Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

JT Comper's wife Sydney's Instagram story Credit: @ syddbad

Sydney shared shots of Compher enjoying a swim in a pool overlooking the beach.

JT Comper's wife Sydney Cedit: Instagram story: @ syddbad

One standout moment included a video of a hidden bar cabinet, which opened to reveal a stylish speakeasy-style setup. Sydney captioned the clip:

“The coolest speakeasy,” clearly impressed by the resort’s charm.

JT Comper's wife Sydney Cedit: Instagram story: @ syddbad

Sydney also posted photos of Compher playing golf near the ocean. She snapped a photo of him struggling to get a ball out of a tricky sand trap, jokingly captioning it:

“Sand traps go crazy there.”

JT Comper's wife Sydney Cedit: Instagram story: @ syddbad

Among the many personal touches, Sydney shared a sweet photo of her and JT’s hands side by side, proudly showing off their wedding rings.

JT Comper's wife Sydney Cedit: Instagram story: @ syddbad

She included a few mirror selfies of the couple, along with a sweet video of them toasting and sharing a kiss during their wedding celebration.

JT Comper's wife Sydney's Instagram story Credit: @ syddbad

She also shared a photo from a visit to Flora Farms in California. The celebration brought together many of Compher’s current Red Wings teammates, along with several of his former teammates.

Panthers' Jeff Petry and wife, Julie, attend JT Compher's wedding: "Hockey wedding szn is the best"

Jeff Petry and his wife Julie gave fans a peek into JT Compher’s wedding by sharing a few moments on Instagram story.

Julie posted a group photo showing a mix of Avalanche players and their partners, all dressed up for the occasion in formal attire.

“Couple of honorary members of this sacred Colorado crew for the weekend... what a fun group,!” she wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@petryjules

“Hockey wedding szn is the best season,” she added under the photo.

JT Compher’s former teamamte Bowen Byram and his partner, Kailey Rankin, also present in the wedding.

