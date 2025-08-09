In Photos: LA Kings' Mikey Anderson ties the knot with longtime partner Shannon Meany attended by the Kopitars and Foegeles

This week, LA Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson married longtime partner Shannon Meany in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. His Kings teammates Anze Kopitar and Warren Foegele were present at the event alongside their partners.On Saturday, Shannon reposted a series of Instagram stories featuring special moments from the celebration. One story showed the arched exterior of the venue decorated with floral arrangements.via Instagram /@shanmeanyAnother click saw the couple posing together, Meany in a strapless gown with a long veil and Anderson in a light blue suit. A separate shot showed them walking hand in hand outside the building.via Instagram/@shanmeanyThe reception saw Anderson dancing with guests and the newlyweds smiling together, with Meany later changing into a short lace dress paired with white heart-shaped sunglasses.via Instagram/@shanmeany, @alexandrafoegeleWarren Foegele’s wife Alexandra also posted a couple of snaps from the wedding. One story saw her posing in a satin gold gown. Another click featured a wedding sign that read, “Welcome to the wedding of Michael and Shannon, August 8, 2025.” The final story featured Meany on a bus in her wedding gown.Anze Kopitar and wife Ines dress up to the nines at Mikey Anderson’s weddingEarlier on Friday, Anze Kopitar’s wife Ines Kopitar shared a series of posts from the event on her Instagram. She wore a striking red gown with a sweetheart neckline and a high slit on the left side, paired with nude pointed-toe heels, a slim silver bracelet and a small crossbody bag with a chain strap on the occasion.Anze complemented her look in a tailored blue suit over a crisp white dress shirt, with a light blue tie and brown dress shoes. She posted a separate post where the couple were seen posing together in front of the wedding welcome sign.In the caption, Ines wrote:“Celebrating LOVE ❤️.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInes Kopitar shared several more moments from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. In one, she was pictured in her red gown beside a friend in a black dress standing in front of the wedding sign.Another captured her outdoors with two friends, both dressed in black. The final story showed her seated indoors at a table with four other guests, all in evening gowns, with the caption “My girls 🥰.”