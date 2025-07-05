In Photos: Leafs' Max Domi and girlfriend Estelle go strawberry-picking in Ontario farm during offseason

Leafs forward Max Domi and his girlfriend Estelle Phillips enjoyed a fun offseason outing this week at a local strawberry farm in Ontario. On Friday, Domi posted a series of stories on his Instagram from their visit to Kelly’s Strawberries.

One of the pictures showed Domi crouching in a strawberry field holding freshly picked strawberries and smiling at the camera in sunglasses, backward cap and a blue shirt. Another click featured a close-up of his tattooed arm holding a full container of bright red strawberries.

via Instagram/@max

A third story saw his girlfriend Estelle standing in the same field, smiling and holding a Coors Light-branded tray filled with strawberries, wearing a wide-brimmed black hat and a white sleeveless top.

The next story was a short clip which showed Domi inside his car while driving and eating strawberries straight from a large box.

“See you next year! @kellysstrawberries” he wrote in the caption with heart and strawberry emojis.

via Instagram/@max

Domi also posted a picture standing in front of a wooden shack labeled “Kelly’s Strawberries” alongside the farm’s staff as he tagged the farm with a heart emoji.

Max Domi pens heartfelt message for mother Leanne

Last month, Max Domi participated at the 2025 Breakthrough T1D Walk in Canada. The event hosted by Breakthrough T1D Canada raises funds and awareness for Type 1 diabetes research.

Domi took part in the walk alongside his mother Leanne Domi. He later shared a photo on Instagram from the finish line where thanked his mom for her support in helping manage his condition.

“My mom used to have to wake up at 3 am every single night to test my blood glucose levels when I was a kid. Wouldn’t be where I am without you. Love you mom.”

“You’re the best! ❤️” he added.

Domi was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 12 and later also found out he has celiac disease, which means he can’t eat gluten. He has spoken publicly about the daily challenges of managing his condition while playing competitive hockey.

In a past interview, Domi said the pressure of keeping his health in check can be tough, especially for young people. He also shared that having the right support team is key to coping with both the physical and mental strain. Domi even wrote a book titled “No Days Off” where he shares his story and donates part of the sales to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

