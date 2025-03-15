In Photos: Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste's parties in Vegas with Oilers 'brides to be' and Connor McDavid's wife Lauren

New photos posted to Instagram reveal that Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste enjoyed a fun girls trip to Las Vegas with some of the other Edmonton Oilers wives and fiancées.

One photo shows Celeste, along with Troy Stecher's fiancée Emma Vincent and Kaspari Kapanen's fiancée Matleena Laakso, walk down a hotel hallway with the caption “THE BRIDES.”

Celeste Instagram Story - Source: @celestedesjardins

Joining the group is Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, and Adam Henrique’s wife, Lauren Thomas, who kicked off their bachelorette-style celebrations with a glamorous night out on the town.

Celeste and Lauren also shared a chic mirror selfie to remember the night.

Celeste Instagram Story - Source: @celestedesjardins

Another photo shows a bedroom decorated with balloons on the ceiling and "BRIDE" spelled out in balloon letters as a backdrop behind the bed.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/celestedesjardins/

Lauren shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the squad together, tagging their upscale location — Catch restaurant at the Aria Resort & Casino.

Lauren IG story - Source: @laurenkyle1

Leon Draisaitl and Desjardins got engaged on July 11, 2024. Troy Stecher and Emma Vincent got engaged in Aug. 2023 and are planning to get married on July 26, 2025. Kasperi Kapanen popped the question to Matleena Laakso on Christmas.

Leon Draisaitl reaches 100 points this season

Leon Draisaitl hit a major milestone on Friday night, recording his 100th point of the season in a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Islanders. Draisaitl netted both of Edmonton's goals, bringing his season total to 49 goals and 51 assists in 66 games.

“It’s a nice individual milestone, but the two points are much bigger than any of the personal records...These are all nice efforts and accomplishments for your personal self, but none of this ever works without your teammates.” Draisaitl said.

Draisaitl now has a 17-game point streak, tallying 26 points with 14 goals and 12 assists along the way.

The timing of Draisaitl's milestone came during a recent slump for the Oilers, who had lost two straight games prior to Friday's victory.

"We've been struggling to score. We've been struggling to defend hard and put points in the bank…" Draisaitl said. "But sometimes you need a game like that — just to grind one out and get going."

With a 38-24-4 record, Edmonton sits in second place in the Pacific Division.

