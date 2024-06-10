In Photos: Maple Leafs' Max Domi meets young fans at charity event, raises awareness about Type 1 Diabetes

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi met with young fans during an event to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes. Domi has diabetes and has supported events in the past to raise money and awareness about it.

Over the weekend, Domi was at an event in Toronto at the Walk for Juvenile Diabetes Research. During the event, Domi met with fans and signed autographs

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Max Domi would love to re-sign with Maple Leafs

Max Domi finished the one-year, $3 million deal he signed last July with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With Toronto, Domi recorded nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, while in the playoffs, he chipped in with one goal and three assists for four points in seven games.

With Domi set to become a free agent on July 1, he said he wants to be back with the team next season and play under Craig Berube.

“I know my agent (Judd Moldaver, same as Matthews) has been talking to (general manager Brad Treliving), though I have to keep that discussion in-house,” Domi said to the Toronto Sun.

“Whatever happens will happen, but I’ve still enjoyed every second as a Leaf. I’d love to come back, it’s a special organization, a special group of guys.”

What kind of deal Domi would sign for is uncertain, but the gritty forward thinks Berube is the perfect coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Yes, we’ve talked (Domi declined to say who made the first call after Berube was named as Sheldon Keefe’s replacement on May 17). All the guys in the locker room, the staff, they’re going to benefit from having him around every single day," Domi added.

"There’s a presence around him, he means business. Whether I’m here or not, he’s exactly what this team needs to take the next step.”

Domi has been in the NHL since 2015 after being drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2013 NHL draft. He has played for seven different NHL teams in nine years in the league.