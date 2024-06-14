In Photos: Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves and Max Domi hang out with Snoop Dogg

In a star-studded night at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Ryan Reaves and Max Domi had the opportunity to hang out with none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. The rapper was in town for a stop on his Cali to Canada tour at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Reaves and Domi made sure they scored tickets to the show and got some epic photos with Snoop after the performance.

Reaves posted a photo on Instagram showing Snoop decked out in a #75 Maple Leafs jersey, with a grinning Domi on his other side. The meeting was particularly special for Reaves, who announced this week as one of the featured players in Snoop's new "Death Row Hockey" apparel line.

Ryan Reaves and Max Domi met with Snoop Dogg

The clothing drop from Snoop's Death Row Records label highlights some of hockey's all-time heavyweight fighters, including Arber Xhekaj, Chris Nilan, Georges Laraque and Denver Barkey.

Snoop Dogg performing at Scotiabank Arena

Fans react to Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves and Max Domi meeting with Snoop Dogg

Maple Leafs fans were abuzz on social media after a photo surfaced of players Ryan Reaves and Max Domi meeting with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. Fans expressed their excitement over the unexpected encounter, with one enthusiastically declaring:

"There are no words for how much I love this pic!!! Like I am way too old for posters on my wall, this would be up there though!!"

Comment byu/JF_112 from discussion inleafs Expand Post

Another fan praised Snoop's fashion choice, commenting:

"That jersey looks real good on Snoop."

"That jersey looks real good on Snoop."

Here are some fan reactions:

"No wonder the Leafs looked stoned in the playoffs" one fan joked on X.

"Wow Domi is so small, yeah say bye bye." another fan wrote on X.

"That pic would look that much better if they were each holding a blunt. Snoop's about as fat as a fire extinguisher, of course." another reddit user wrote.

The clothing drop in Toronto is happening at GOOD COMPANY TO (498 Queen St. West) this Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Reaves will be there to show off a shirt featuring his image.