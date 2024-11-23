In Photos: Maple Leafs stars make touching gesture towards sick children in hospital

The Toronto Maple Leafs visited 'The Hospital for Sick Children' on Friday, spending time with young patients. Players decorated mini sticks with the kids and shared moments of joy throughout the day.

Bobby McMann stood out when he learned a new dance, a highlight of the visit for the team. In a video shared by the Leafs, goalie Joseph Woll playfully put McMann on the spot, making everyone smile.

The hospital thanked the team on social media:

"✨The Toronto @MapleLeafs brought their A-game to SickKids today, spreading smiles and decorating mini sticks with patients and families. 🏒💙 Thank you for making our day! #LeafsNation #HockeyHeals #GoLeafsGo"

The visit came as the Leafs continued a strong season. The Maple Leafs are placed 12-6-2 and are placed 1st in the Atlantic Division with 26 points. They are on a hot streak with six wins in their last seven games. They have defeated two big teams like the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights with shutouts. They have also defeated strong offensive teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals.

This performance from the Leafs' camp is impressive since their captain, Auston Matthews, is out of the lineup due to an injury. Matthews is reportedly considering treatment in Germany and has missed the Leafs' last seven games.

Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Vegas 3-0 to continue their hot streak

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0, with Joseph Woll earning his first shutout of the season. Woll made 31 saves and played a key role in the win.

The first goal came from Fraser Minten at 8:53 in the first period. In the third period, William Nylander made it 2-0 on the power play. He scored after a pass from Mitch Marner during a 2-on-1 opportunity.

Pontus Holmberg added an empty-net goal at 16:41 to make it 3-0. Maple Leafs' coach Craig Berube praised the team’s effort.

“We played hard more than anything,” Berube said. “Resilient, battled and competed, it was a heavy game like we thought. I thought our guys did a real good job with the physicality part, grinding, being patient, not forcing things. Vegas is a very good team, they don’t give you a lot and you’ve got to play smart. I thought our guys played smart and it was a battle, though. We battled hard, really hard.”

The win shows the Leafs' balance of strong defense and effective offense.

