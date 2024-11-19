“Just playing hard”: Bobby McMann weighs in on Ryan Reaves' 5-game suspension for illegal check to Darnell Nurse

By now, most hockey fans have seen the big hit to the head from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Saturday night. Nurse left the game injured and will be out for the next 5-10 days, while Reaves earned a five-game suspension, the longest of his NHL career.

The incident took place at 2:41 of the second period, and left Nurse bloodied as he was assisted off the ice by team trainers.

While Oilers players were justifiably upset by the hit on Nurse, one Leafs player is defending his teammate.

Toronto's Bobby McMann believes that Reaves was playing his trademark tough style of hockey and wasn't intentionally trying to hurt Nurse.

"Guys are playing hard," McMann said postgame. "I don’t think he was trying to finish high like that — I know he wasn’t. He’s just playing hard, trying to get through guys, trying to win a hockey game. Sometimes, you clip a guy the wrong way.”

Ryan Reaves, a repeat offender, earned yet another suspension

Ryan Reaves has already served three suspensions in his NHL career, and this is his fourth.

The NHL Department of Player Safety explained that the principal point of contact by Reaves was Nurse's head, thus, the long suspension.

"The head is clearly the main point of contact as Reaves' shoulder makes direct and forceful contact with Nurse's head and it is the head that absorbs the vast majority of the force," the department said.

Reaves has skated in 16 games with the Leafs this season and has just one assist. This is his second campaign with the club after signing a three-year deal in the 2023 offseason.

In a show of sportsmanship, multiple reports indicated that Reaves sought out Nurse following the game to offer him an apology, most notably from Elliotte Friedman.

"No postgame update on Darnell Nurse; have to see how things evolve over next few days. He was walking around and joking with trainers, per @EdmontonJack . Ryan Reaves went towards Edmonton room for a face-to-face apology during the third period. We await the NHL's decision on supplemental discipline."

During his NHL career, Reaves has also played with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers.

