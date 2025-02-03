In Photos: Maple Leafs' William Nylander and Max Domi take a break in the mountains at Nordic spa in Alberta

Toronto Maple Leafs stars William Nylander and Max Domi took a time out from the rink and went to a spa in Alberta, Canada, for a retreat. On Sunday, the duo posted photos from the spa on their Instagram Stories.

The retreat was at the Kananaskis Nordic Spa, which claims to be a “refuge from the cadence of the modern world.” The spa is located 45 minutes from the city of Calgary, and Domi and Nylander made the most of their road trip with the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander and Max Domi share images from their getaway in Alberta on Instagram Stories. (Credit: IG/@max, @williamnylander)

Toronto will face the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, the second of a four-game away trip. Along the way, the Atlantic Division team will also play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 8.

The Maple Leafs began their on-road schedule positively with a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The victory halted Toronto's three-game skid, which had begun with six losses in nine games from Jan. 9 and only one goal in each of the previous three.

William Nylander scored the game's first goal while Leafs captain Auston Matthews had two assists on the night for Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said that the team could have done better.

“We got that 4-1 lead right away, I’m not critiquing the wins, because a win’s a win, but I think we could have pushed a little bit more on them,” Berube said via NHL.com.

He also complimented Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll, who made 44 saves on the night to deny the potent Oilers offense.

“With the way they play, they move the puck around and shoot a lot,” Berube said. “There are a lot of attempts coming at the net. He was fighting through traffic and fighting for the puck. He battled hard. He made some great saves from competing.”

William Nylander suits up in Team Sweden gear ahead of Four Nations Face-Off

Nylander, named one of Team Sweden’s alternate captains for the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament, donned the team's official gear for the first time on Jan. 12.

“Leafs Latest” posted photos of Nylander in the Sweden uniform.

"William Nylander seen in full team Sweden gear ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off for the first time," the account posted.

The Four Nations Face-Off is set to be held in place of the All-Star game this season from Feb. 13-20. It will feature NHL players from Canada, the U.S., Finland and Sweden.

