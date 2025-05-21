In Photos: Matt Rempe's offseason family trip to Tokyo entailing Japan-famous ramen spots, tourist-y temple pagodas and more

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe took a trip to Japan this offseason, accompanied by his close family members including his mom Janice and sister Steph. On Monday, Rempe shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram featuring special moments from their Tokyo adventures.

One of the photos showed Matt Rempe digging into a hearty bowl of Japanese food with a friend at a local restaurant, chopsticks in hand and a cold beer nearby. Another saw the family eating at a teppanyaki-style counter.

"Great trip with family," read the caption of the post.

They also went to eat at a private ramen booth, probably at the famous Ichiran. Another photo showed Matt and his friend Ty Bauer chilling on a train. One of the photos showed the Senso-ji temple pagoda standing tall under a bright blue Tokyo sky.

In another click, Matt and his group posed in the city streets, wearing casual and sporty T-shirts and sneakers. One photo showed his mom Janice Rempe standing under an umbrella next to a turquoise minivan. Another saw the group, including his sister Steph, walking downtown.

A cozy train shot showed Matt reading a book with legs crossed, baseball cap pulled low, looking fully immersed. In another, he sat on temple steps with a friend. The final slide featured Rempe at a train station, snacking on local treats while rocking a Rangers T-shirt.

Matt Rempe’s commercial nominated for Shorty Awards

Earlier this month, a funny BODYARMOR Sports Drink video featuring Matt Rempe was nominated for a Shorty Award. The ad which was filmed during the 2024-25 season showed Rempe acting as an office worker during a visit to BODYARMOR’s New York City headquarters.

He did simple tasks like fixing the printer and adjusting the thermostat. It was meant to be a short meet-and-greet, but the company decided to shoot a quick video while he was there.

The clip was posted just days before the NHL season started. It quickly went viral reaching over 500,000 views on Instagram in the first 24 hours. It later gained over 7 million views across Instagram and TikTok, with more than 17,000 shares and likes.

The ad became BODYARMOR’s most popular Instagram post of 2024, earning over 54,000 likes and comments. It was also shared widely on X by NHL fans, reporters, and outlets like Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports and The Hockey News. The "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast helped it reach even more viewers.

The video was part of BODYARMOR’s new partnership with the NHL, which began in April 2024.

