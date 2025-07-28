In Photos: Matthew Tkachuk revisits iconic St. Louis locations with Stanley Cup to celebrate back-to-back championships

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk brought the Stanley Cup back to his hometown of St. Louis for the second consecutive year, celebrating back-to-back championships with a tour of iconic local spots. The triumphant return, fresh off his recent wedding, showcased Tkachuk’s deep connection to the city and its fans, making it a memorable day for the St. Louis community.Tkachuk’s day with the Cup included a mix of nostalgic stops in the city, as captured in a series of images shared on Instagram.&quot;Best way to cap off the Back2Back celebrations! So thankful to share the celebration with my family and friends just like last summer!! I'm the luckiest guy in hockey,&quot; he captioned the post.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the Panthers aim for a potential three-peat in the 2025-26 season, Tkachuk’s leadership remains a driving force. For now, the city basks in the glow of another Stanley Cup celebration, courtesy of one of its own.Matthew Tkachuk snapped with the Stanley Cup inside Brentwood Police Department cellLast week, Matthew Tkachuk brought the Stanley Cup to the Brentwood Police Department in St. Louis as part of his day with the trophy. During the visit, he posed for photos inside a holding cell with the Cup, a playful stunt that marked a first for him, as he had visited the department the previous year but not the cell. Tkachuk jokingly remarked (via NHL):&quot;I took it here before, but I've never took it in a cell,&quot; Tkachuk said jokingly after making the visit and posing for some photos with the Cup and some of the department's officers. &quot;That was a first for me. Hopefully that's my last time in a cell unless it's with the Cup again another time.&quot;Tkachuk joined the Florida Panthers following the trade from the Calgary Flames in the 2022-23 season. He has been with the Panthers for the past three seasons, becoming one of the key players in their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.Matthew Tkachuk accumulated 23 points through eight goals and 15 assists in the playoffs. He is currently signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Panthers.Also Read: Analyst suggests jaw-dropping Matthew Tkachuk move by Panthers to retain $12,000,000 veteran