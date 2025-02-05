In photos: Meredith Gaudreau and other Blue Jackets' partners celebrate 'Galentine’s Day' bash hosted by Damon Severson’s wife Drey

Late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith Gaudreau and other Columbus Blue Jackets' partners recently celebrated "Galentine’s Day" at a gathering hosted by Damon Severson's wife Drey. The event included floral arrangements, delicious food and a warm atmosphere, bringing the group together for a fun evening.

One of the highlights was a floral arrangement activity at Blossom Flower Bar. It was originally posted by Sarah Gudbranson, the wife of Erik Gudbranson.

"The Sweetest Gelantines by @dreyseverson," Sarah wrote.

Meredith shared a lighthearted moment from the event, posting a picture of a gold poodle. It was reshared from Sarah's story.

"Are you talking more?" Meredith wrote.

Guests participated in making their floral designs, enjoying the relaxing and hands-on experience. One image showed Meredith and other Blue Jackets' partners around a large table covered in flowers. They wore pink outfits, fitting the "Galentine’s Day" theme.

Meridith shared on her IG story. (IG @meredithgaudreau_)

Sarah also shared images from the event. One picture featured a close-up of a floral bouquet with red and pink roses, along with a pink heart-shaped note labeled "S S + E G," referring to her and Erik's initials.

Another image captured a charcuterie board filled with cheese, grapes, nuts and meats. A video showed the ladies preparing for the event and enjoying their time.

Sarah shared on her IG story (@sarahsweetnam)

Meridith has remained strong after the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a bike crash on Aug. 29. The Blue Jackets families have stood by her side in this difficult time.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, received a baby shower

Meredith Gaudreau with her friends from the CBJ family (image credit: instagram/meganmauro)

On Sunday, Meredith Gaudreau was invited to a baby shower for Columbus Blue Jackets expectant mothers at Cambridge Tea House. The pregnant wives from the Blue Jackets family include Odette Peters, Lauren Tjernlund and Maggie Jenner. The event had a cozy setup with a decorated table, red napkins, cookies and scones on a tiered tray. Floral teapots and delicate teacups were also part of the setting.

Meredith, wearing a beige bodycon dress, posed in front of a blue and white balloon backdrop, holding her baby bump. She also shared photos with Boone Jenner’s wife, Maggie, and Elvis Merzlikins' wife, Aleksandra.

Meredith is expecting her third child. She has two children, a daughter named Noa and a son named John.

