In Photos: No. 7 Bruins pick James Hagens' girlfriend Carley recaps couple's NHL draft weekend in LA

James Hagens was selected No. 7 overall by the Boston Bruins at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. Shortly after the big night, his girlfriend Carley Sgueglia shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring the couple’s draft weekend experience.
One of the photos showed them posing in front of the official NHL Draft 2025 setup. Hagens sported a blue suit while Carley wore a light blue mini dress. Another image saw the two at a Bruins event with Hagens in his new team jersey and Carley in a Bruins cap and white dress.
“The best weekend @jameshagens_4 🖤💛,” she captioned the post.
Carley also included a shot of the draft stage as Hagens’ name and No. 25 were called by the Bruins and a photo of a packed California beach under sunny skies. A nighttime picture showed the couple walking hand-in-hand with Hagens wearing his Bruins jersey. She rounded out the post with a city-side photo of them during the day and a scenic rooftop view of the Los Angeles coastline.
James Hagens is coming off a strong freshman season at Boston College with 37 points in 37 games. He previously starred for the U.S. National Team Development Program and was named MVP of the 2024 World U-18 Championship after breaking the all-time tournament points record.
Carley Sgueglia is a student-athlete at Elon University, where she plays lacrosse. A native of West Islip, New York, she was a multi-sport standout in high school and serves as a midfield player for the Elon Phoenix.
James Hagens opens up on not being chosen No. 1 overall
James Hagens was originally projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Instead, six teams chose to pass on him. Though the youngster mentioned being excited to join the Bruins at the development camp, he claimed that the early drop has given him extra motivation.
He made it clear that the slide in the draft won’t be forgotten.
“I’m really glad I ended up being a Boston Bruin,” Hagens said, “and I’m really excited to prove every team that passed on me wrong.”
“I’ll remember every kid, every team that passed on you. It’s just something that drives you, something that will push you. I’m excited to be able to show that on the ice.”
The teams that selected ahead of Boston included the Islanders, Sharks, Blackhawks, Utah HC, Predators and Flyers, all of whom took centers or wingers instead of Hagens.
