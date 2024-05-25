In-Photos: Oilers' Evander Kane celebrates his oldest son's second birthday ahead of Stars' Game 2

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane celebrated his oldest son Iverson's second birthday on Saturday. It was before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars. Kane shared his joy over his son's special day on Instagram.

The hockey star posted a photo on his Instagram story, showing Iverson sitting amongst wrapped gifts and balloons.

"Happy Birthday to my oldest son Iverson!" Kane wrote. "My man is 2."

Evander Kane shares Insta story of his oldest son's second birthday

Kane shared an adorable photo of a smiling Iverson in another Instagram story. Kane also has a younger son, Hendrix, who was born in July 2023. Additionally, Kane has a daughter named Kensington with his ex-wife.

The 32-year-old NHL veteran has embraced fatherhood while continuing his hockey career. Kane enjoyed celebrating his firstborn son's birthday before shifting focus back to the playoff series against Dallas. The Oilers will look to increase their lead in Game 2 tonight.

Oilers file complaint to NHL over Canucks' Green Men's antics with Evander Kane

The Edmonton Oilers filed a complaint to the NHL. It was over an incident involving the Vancouver Canucks' infamous "Green Men" fans and Oilers forward Evander Kane during their recent playoff series.

During Game 1 of the Western Conference finals matchup between the Oilers and Canucks, the Green Men held up a sign directed at Kane while he was in the penalty box.

"Evander ... What's the parlay tonight?" The sign read.

This was a reference to allegations made by Kane's ex-wife accusing him of gambling on NHL games.

The Oilers found the sign inappropriate and complained to the league office, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

“We were told the Edmonton Oilers complained to the NHL in the last round about the Green Men because the Green Men had an Evander Kane sign about gambling,” Dhaliwal said on Thursday’s edition of Donnie and Dhali.

“The Green Men were then told you couldn’t go to any more games in Round 2, maybe in Round 3.”

In response, the Green Men were reportedly told by Canucks management to not display the sign again for the remainder of that game. There was also word that the NHL informed the Green Men they would be banned from attending additional games during the Oilers-Canucks series.

The Green Men, played by Vancouver fans Force and Sully, gained fame over the years for their antics to distract visiting players in the penalty box. Their tight green spandex suits have been an iconic part of the Canucks home game experience.

Ultimately, the Green Men decided not to attend more games during the series, so the reported ban became a moot point.