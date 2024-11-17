In Photos: Oilers' Evander Kane joins celebrity row at MSG for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic's heavyweight main event at UFC 309

Evander Kane is making the most of his time on the shelves. The Oilers left wingman was spotted enjoying UFC 309 in a star-studded celebrity row that also featured the likes of President elect Donald Trump and billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk.

Evander Kane has been out of action for Edmonton as he underwent numerous surgeries in September to fix two hernias, two abdominal tears and both abductors. Initially given a return timeline of five to six months, the Oilers are hopeful that he can get back in the lineup by the start of the next calendar year.

Meanwhile, Kane has been making full use of his rehab time with an appearance at UFC 309. The MMA event held at Madison Square Garden saw the marquee main event clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic for the world heavyweight championship. Jones defeated his opponent in the third via knockout to retain his title.

On Instagram, the 33-year-old posted snaps of the event from the sidelines. The first two stories consisted of the co-main event bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Oliveira beat Chandler in the lightweight clash via unanimous decision.

As the main bout started, the 2009 NHL Draft fourth-round pick captioned the setting with 'It's time,' hyping up the scene.

Evander Kane's Instagram stories. (Source: Instagram @evanderkane)

Evander Kane had once challenged Jake Paul to a fight

Evander Kane is known to be outspoken on social media. After Jake Paul's boxing fight with Mike Tyson, a former tweet from Kane resurfaced where he had jokingly challenged Paul to a fight back in 2020. In the tweet, the then Sharks member stated that he would decimate Paul in a fight and had challenged him to an event in Las Vegas the following year.

Expand Tweet

"Yo [Jake Paul], I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action," Kane had written.

Kane calling out Paul for beating inexperienced guys has a completely different context now. While challenging the most experienced opponent Paul had ever faced, he played against 58-year-old Mike Tyson, who didn't look like the same record-breaking champion he once was. The YouTube influencer easily beat his opponent via unanimous decision in the Netflix special.

Meanwhile, Evander Kane can set aside his boxing career and try to get back into the Oilers setup. Edmonton Oilers are currently 9-7-2 and sits 5th in the Pacific Division.

