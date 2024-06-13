In Photos: P.K. Subban meets up with shirtless kid ahead of Florida Panthers' Game 3 against Oilers

A young Florida Panthers fan who has become known for cheering on his team shirtless was surprised by an NHL superstar ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The shirtless kid, who has been spotted frequently on TV broadcasts cheering on the Panthers from the stands, met up with P.K. Subban before the Panthers took on the Edmonton Oilers.

Subban, a former player turned analyst, was seen checking the young fan's biceps. The two shared a lighthearted moment, with Subban seemingly impressed by the kid's dedication to showing his team pride.

Subban shared the photos on X and also wrote:

"He’s coming for you," indicating the young fan's presence in Game 3.

Photos of the encounter immediately went viral on social media, with many amused by the unexpected meeting between Subban and Florida's unexpected superfan.

The shirtless kid was seen photobombing a couple of interviews. Recently, the kid was seen behind the stands while interviewing Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers. Also seen when interviewing New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.

Fans react to P.K. Subban posing with shirtless kid ahead of Florida Panthers' Game 3 against Oilers

The lighthearted interaction between P.K. Subban and the shirtless kid has garnered a mixed reaction from fans.

One fan wrote on X:

"Panderer (or Pantherer). How much is FL paying you, in which case you should give the network their money back.."

This tweet suggested Subban was just trying to gain favor with Panthers fans and management.

Another fan commented:

"Enough with the comments … it’s a joke. This is the kid who was saying, how are they getting any past Bob? That’s the real question.”

"Enough of this kid already," one fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"PK we hear you slew footed the kid on the way out," another fan said.

"Please don’t be that Florida shirtless kid behind the bench again," a fan said.

It remains to be seen if the shirtless fan's meeting with Subban will bring his team luck heading into the pivotal Game 3. The Panthers are looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Oilers.

