In Photos: Patrik Laine and fiancee Jordan attend Ritz Royale gala during F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend in Montreal

Habs forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh attended the Ritz Royale Gala at The Ritz-Carlton in Montreal on Friday. The black-tie event was part of the Grand Prix weekend festivities and featured high-end food, champagne, live performances and luxury brand displays.

Jordan later reposted several stories from the night on her Instagram. One of the pictures showed Laine and Leigh arriving at the pink carpet for the gala. The couple was seen waiting to take pictures among a crowd of guests, with Jordan dressed in a black gown and Laine wearing a patterned violet suit jacket.

Another story captured a celebrity cam at the Ritz-Carlton Montreal, where Jordan posed with makeup artist Claudia Vitorino, both smiling brightly, while Laine stood beside them in his sunglasses and purple bowtie.

via Instagram/ @jordanleigh

The final story featured a nighttime photo where Jordan, Laine and Nadia Saputo posed together. The group looked elegant, with Jordan in a sleek black dress and Nadia in an ornate gown and tiara.

The event also supported a good cause with part of the ticket sales going to the Barry F. Lorenzetti Foundation, which focuses on raising mental health awareness in Canada.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh attended 'La Rosa Nera' VIP soirée

On Thursday, Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh attended a fashion show at Palma restaurant in Montreal kicking off the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. Jordan also shared several Instagram stories from the event.

One video showed a model walking in a white dress as guests took photos.

“Kicking off F1 weekend with a fashion show at @palmamtl,” Jordan captioned the story.

Another picture saw Jordan and Patrik posing on the red carpet with friends. Jordan wore a white one-shoulder dress with sparkling cutouts and strappy heels, holding a red rose. Laine donned a cream-striped shirt, white pants, yellow-accented sneakers and a white cap.

via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh

The event, called ‘La Rosa Nera,’ was a VIP soirée featuring designer Angie Larocque’s collection which had debuted earlier at Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier last month, Laine and Jordan also vacationed in the Bahamas. Jordan posted pictures from the trip, including shots of her in a bright yellow outfit, tropical drinks and views of the Atlantis resort. Other photos showed a dessert, a beach scene, and a poolside moment in a teal swimsuit. The couple also shared a smiling selfie near the Atlantis Hotel.

Jordan Leigh and Patrik Laine got engaged last offseason and plan to get married in summer 2025.

