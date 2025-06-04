In Photos: Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Liegh recaps couple's ‘post-season reset’ at the Atlantis Bahamas

Habs forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee took a trip to the Bahamas earlier last month. On Tuesday, Jordan shared a carousel of pictures from their offseason getaway.

One of the pictures showed Jordan Liegh posing in a luxury boutique, dressed in a bright yellow outfit. Another showed the iconic Atlantis resort exterior surrounded by palm trees. A third click captured a gourmet dessert of a chocolate shell topped with tropical sauce and flowers.

“A little post-season reset 🌴🍹,” she captioned the post.

Another photo saw Jordan’s hand holding a tropical cocktail on the beach. The next click featured a cozy indoor seating area with floral decor. Jordan also posted a selfie with Patrik Laine smiling outdoors with the Atlantis in the background.

A separate photo showed a balcony table with a camera, notebook, pen, sunglasses and coffee overlooking the ocean. One click saw Jordan sipping a drink poolside in a teal swimsuit. The last slide featured her on a beach chair, holding another fruity drink in a coconut shell.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee enjoyed her bachelorette in Mexico

Earlier last month, Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh kicked off her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She reposted several Instagram stories from the celebration on her account.

The weekend began with drinks at Los Cabos International Airport. Jordan was later seen smiling on a balcony with her friend Tessa with the ocean in the background. Another story showed their hotel room decorated with silver and white balloons and large “BRIDE” letters placed above the bed. Coconut drinks labeled “Jordan’s Bachelorette, Cabo San Lucas, 2025” were also part of the setup.

At the beachside restaurant "The Office" Jordan wore a white floral dress and celebrated under a sign reading “ACCESO A LA PLAYA.” One of the stories featured a local named Rambo pouring shots, with a caption reading:

“Only man allowed on the Bach @rambotheoffice.”

Later photos showed Jordan and her friends riding ATVs across a long suspension bridge and through sandy trails. They wore helmets and pink-themed outfits. A beach photo showed Jordan with five friends dressed in pink. The caption read:

“Can’t keep our eyes open in the sun but we tried,” with the text “J’s Barbies” at the top.

Jordan Leigh and Patrik Laine got engaged last year. Later, she had shared that they plan to get married in the summer of 2025.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

