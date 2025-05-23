Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan kicks off Cabo San Lucas bachelorette party with "the only man allowed on the Bach" and girlfriends

Habs forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh is celebrating her bachelorette in Cabo San Lucas. On Thursday, Jordan reposted a series of Instagram stories showing her bachelorette weekend getting off to a lively start.
One of the stories showed a bartender at the Los Cabos International Airport pouring drinks at a bar. The next click saw Jordan beaming on a sunny balcony overlooking the Cabo ocean with her friend Tessa.
Jordan also shared a short clip featuring her room decked out with silver and white balloons, and giant letters spelling “BRIDE” over the bed. More stories from her friends showed custom party treats made of coconuts decorated with purple flowers. Each coconut had the words "Jordan’s Bachelorette, Cabo San Lucas, 2025" written on it.
Her friend Amy also shared a snap of Jordan standing under colorful hanging lights at a beachside restaurant called “The Office”. She was wearing a sleeveless, white, flower-detailed dress and looked happy with her arms raised. A sign above her read:
“THE OFFICE – ACCESO A LA PLAYA”
Another story showed a view of the ocean possibly taken from their rooms with a fancy infinity pool in the front. The pool curved at the edge, and in the distance, there were white and beige buildings with orange rooftops.
In another click, Jordan was seen smiling as she held a tropical drink, dressed casually in mauve joggers and a crop top, shortly after arriving. The next photo saw her standing in front of silver “BRIDE” balloons in their decorated suite, surrounded by white and metallic balloons.
The third image was a collage of the group partying at The Office restaurant in Cabo San Lucas, where the bride tribe was seen taking shots poured by Rambo, a local personality.
“Only man allowed on the Bach @rambotheoffice,,” read the caption of the story.
Last year, Jordan Leigh had shared they will be tying the knot in summer 2025. The couple originally got engaged during the offseason last year.
Patrik Liane and Jordan Leigh took a trip to the Bahamas
Earlier this month, Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh were spotted enjoying their offseason vacation in the Bahamas. The couple traveled there after the Montreal Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Jordan shared special moments from their trip on her Instagram stories. One video showed a view of the clear blue waters and sandy beaches from the plane. Another showed the oceanfront balcony of their hotel, where she stepped outside to take in the view.
“Off season hard launch,” she wrote in the caption.
A third story featured a photo of Jordan and Laine posing with a fan at the airport. Jordan reposted the story on her own account afterwards.
