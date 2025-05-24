In Photos: Patrik Liane's fiancee Jordan goes on buggy ride with her girlfriends during Cabo San Lucas bachelorette weekend

Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh is celebrating her bachelorette party with her friends in Cabo San Lucas. On Friday, Jordan reposted a series of stories on her Instagram account from the pre-wedding celebrations.

One of the pictures showed Jordan posing on the beach with five of her friends, all dressed in shades of pink with the blue ocean waves crashing behind them. The text "J’s Barbies" was written at the top, and the caption read:

“Can’t keep our eyes open in the sun but we tried.”

Another click captured a dramatic scene where the group rode ATVs in a single-file line across a long suspension bridge stretched between rocky hills.

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

A third photo showed Jordan riding an ATV through a sandy trail with a friend, both raising their arms in excitement. They wore helmets and colorful outfits for the adventure.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh got engaged last year. The couple is set to tie the knot this summer.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee kicked off her bachelorette party at Cabo San Lucas beachside restaurant

Earlier on Thursday, Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh began her bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas. Jordan reposted several Instagram stories that showed the celebration getting off to a festive start.

One of the clips showed a bartender pouring drinks at Los Cabos International Airport. Another photo showed Jordan smiling on a balcony with her friend Tessa, with the Cabo ocean in the background.

Inside their room, silver and white balloons were used to decorate the space including large letters spelling “BRIDE” over the bed. Other clicks showed party-themed coconuts with purple flowers were labeled “Jordan’s Bachelorette, Cabo San Lucas, 2025.”

Jordan’s friend Amy also shared a photo of her under colorful lights at the beachside restaurant “The Office.” Jordan wore a white floral dress with her arms raised in celebration under a sign reading “THE OFFICE – ACCESO A LA PLAYA.”

via Instagram/@amy_drews

Other snaps showed ocean views, a curved infinity pool and Jordan in casual mauve joggers and a crop top holding a tropical drink. Another photo showed her in front of silver “BRIDE” balloons in their decorated suite.

One story read, “Only man allowed on the Bach @rambotheoffice,” showing the group taking shots poured by a local personality named Rambo at The Office.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

