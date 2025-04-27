In Photos: PWHL star Taylor Heise drops game day snaps ahead of Frost vs Sirens battle

While the PWHL regular season was put on pause for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise stayed busy. The Minnesota native helped the U.S. win gold at the international tournament in Czechia, scoring two goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Ad

USA v Japan: Quarterfinals - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Source: Getty

Heise now turns her attention to helping the 2024 Walter Cup champion, Minnesota Frost, reach the playoffs through their final three games of the regular season.

Ad

Trending

The Frost are fifth in the standings with 38 points through 27 games. They take on the playoff-eliminated New York Sirens on Sunday in a game that has significant postseason implications.

Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens, March 16 - Source: Getty

Heise showed that she was fully focused for Sunday’s big game. On Saturday, she posted photos on Instagram showing her on the ice in her Frost gear.

Ad

“Back to your regularly scheduled programming,” Heise captioned the post.

(via Instagram/@taylorheise9)

She also shared a snippet of her and teammate Grace Zumwinkle backstage as they entered the arena. The pair donned their official merchandise, “The Black Cat & Golden Retriever Duo,” which they collaborated on with SotaStick.

Ad

(via Instagram/@taylorheise9)

Zumwinkle and Heise are close teammates on the Frost and good friends off the ice. They are also both Minnesota natives. Last week, Zumwinkle won gold alongside Heise at the Women’s World Championship.

Ad

Ad

If Minnesota loses to New York on Sunday, the Toronto Sceptres will clinch the second of four playoff spots with 45 points through 28 games.

Ad

The Montréal Victoire are already in the postseason with 48 points through 28 games.

The Boston Fleet (43 points) and Ottawa Charge (42 points) are also in the playoff hunt, occupying the third and fourth place spots through 28 games, respectively. The Fleet play the Victoire on Monday.

While the Victoire have already qualified for the postseason, they will fight to remain in the top spot. The first-place team will have the opportunity to choose its semifinal opponent from the third and fourth seeds.

Ad

Minnesota Frost v Montreal Victoire - Source: Getty

Taylor Heise is second on the Frost with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) through 27 games, trailing captain Kendall Coyne Schofield by one point.

Ad

Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle create official merchandise

Already a dynamic pair on the ice, Minnesota Frost teammates Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle teamed up away from the rink to design some authentic gear.

PWHL Finals - Game Five - Source: Getty

Heise and Zumwinkle partnered with the apparel brand SotaStick and launched their official merchandise collection, appropriately named “THE DUO.” The three parties announced the exciting news via Instagram on March 26.

Ad

Ad

The merch features a graphic of Heise as a black cat and Zumwinkle as a golden retriever, which carries a fun backstory to their longtime friendship.

"We always say she's the black cat of the relationship, and I'm the golden retriever," Zumwinkle said, according to The Score.

SotaStick was created by a hockey player in 2015 and launched in 2016. The apparel brand celebrates Minnesota culture through unique graphics and high-quality clothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama