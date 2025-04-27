In Photos: PWHL star Taylor Heise drops game day snaps ahead of Frost vs Sirens battle

While the PWHL regular season was put on pause for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise stayed busy. The Minnesota native helped the U.S. win gold at the international tournament in Czechia, scoring two goals and providing three assists in seven games.
Heise now turns her attention to helping the 2024 Walter Cup champion, Minnesota Frost, reach the playoffs through their final three games of the regular season.
The Frost are fifth in the standings with 38 points through 27 games. They take on the playoff-eliminated New York Sirens on Sunday in a game that has significant postseason implications.
Heise showed that she was fully focused for Sunday’s big game. On Saturday, she posted photos on Instagram showing her on the ice in her Frost gear.
“Back to your regularly scheduled programming,” Heise captioned the post.
She also shared a snippet of her and teammate Grace Zumwinkle backstage as they entered the arena. The pair donned their official merchandise, “The Black Cat & Golden Retriever Duo,” which they collaborated on with SotaStick.
Zumwinkle and Heise are close teammates on the Frost and good friends off the ice. They are also both Minnesota natives. Last week, Zumwinkle won gold alongside Heise at the Women’s World Championship.
If Minnesota loses to New York on Sunday, the Toronto Sceptres will clinch the second of four playoff spots with 45 points through 28 games.
The Montréal Victoire are already in the postseason with 48 points through 28 games.
The Boston Fleet (43 points) and Ottawa Charge (42 points) are also in the playoff hunt, occupying the third and fourth place spots through 28 games, respectively. The Fleet play the Victoire on Monday.
While the Victoire have already qualified for the postseason, they will fight to remain in the top spot. The first-place team will have the opportunity to choose its semifinal opponent from the third and fourth seeds.
Taylor Heise is second on the Frost with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) through 27 games, trailing captain Kendall Coyne Schofield by one point.
Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle create official merchandise
Already a dynamic pair on the ice, Minnesota Frost teammates Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle teamed up away from the rink to design some authentic gear.
Heise and Zumwinkle partnered with the apparel brand SotaStick and launched their official merchandise collection, appropriately named “THE DUO.” The three parties announced the exciting news via Instagram on March 26.
The merch features a graphic of Heise as a black cat and Zumwinkle as a golden retriever, which carries a fun backstory to their longtime friendship.
"We always say she's the black cat of the relationship, and I'm the golden retriever," Zumwinkle said, according to The Score.
SotaStick was created by a hockey player in 2015 and launched in 2016. The apparel brand celebrates Minnesota culture through unique graphics and high-quality clothing.
