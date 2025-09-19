  • home icon
In Photos: Samuel Montembeault and Daryanne's Montreal wedding ft. cinematic orchestra, after party & more

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:25 GMT
Samuel Montembeault and Daryanne
Samuel Montembeault and Daryanne's Montreal wedding [via IG/@montembeault.samuel]

Earlier in the offseason, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault married his longtime partner Daryanne Ayotte in an intimate ceremony at the Four Seasons Hôtel Montréal. The wedding took place on August 16 and this week, their wedding organizer and photographers shared a carousel of images from the reception with an inside look at the couple’s special day.

One of the photos showed the newlyweds sharing their first kiss on a white floral-framed altar, while another captured the pair beaming as they walked back down the aisle together. A different shot showed Daryanne alongside her bridesmaids in sleek black gowns, each holding white bouquets.

In another, the couple’s French bulldogs made a memorable appearance walking down the aisle with the groomsmen. Reception images showed a candlelit dining hall draped with greenery, long tables set under white drapery and olive trees.

Shots from the afterparty featured the dance floor alive with celebration. One picture caught Daryanne in a chic white party dress as she joined the dancing, while another showed Montembeault laughing and posing with teammates.

A final black-and-white snap captured the couple sharing cake with a sign reading “Love is Sweet” dated 16.08.2025 in the background.

Separately, a short reel was shared featuring cinematic highlights of the day, from the couple’s emotional first look to intimate ceremony moments and the orchestra setup.

Daryanne and Samuel Montembeault’s special guests 'charmed everyone' snoring

The wedding was attended by several of Samuel Montembeault’s Canadiens teammates including Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Jonathan Drouin, who joined family and friends in celebrating the couple’s big day.

But for bride Daryanne Ayotte, the most unforgettable guests were a pair much closer to home. She reflected fondly on the couple’s French bulldogs who ‘charmed everyone’ during the ceremony.

"Our beloved French bulldogs, Gucci and Gigi, were also part of the ceremony," Daryanne smiled.
"They charmed everyone, even snoring softly during the vows."

Samuel Montembeault and Daryanne Ayotte originally met in 2018 at the Festival du blé d’Inde in Saint-Célestin, Quebec through mutual friends. The next day Montembeault reached out and their first date was at Juliette & Chocolat in Blainville, where they talked about family and hockey. After six years together, the Canadiens netminder proposed in September 2024 with a romantic beachside evening setup.

