In Photos: Senators forward Dominik Kubalik and his wife, Klara, share heartwarming pictures of their newborn daughter, Mia

On Friday, Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalik and his wife, Klara, shared exciting news with their fans on Instagram. They posted pictures with their newborn daughter, Mia Kubalik, who was born on May 10.

One picture features Dominik and Klara holding Mia in their hands, while another captures a close-up of the baby's tiny foot.

The post was met with congratulations and well-wishes from fans.

"This is life's biggest achievement, a healthy daughter. So, enjoy it a lot, family. Huge congratulations, you catch up with everything, you're a champ," one fan commented.

Another fan wrote,

"Family, I think May 2024 has been the most beautiful month in your life, big congratulations, I wish you all the best in the future."

A third fan added,

"Jesus, this one is very beautiful! All the best for her!!"

Why Dominik Kubalik could be steal for Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024-25

After a tough season with the Ottawa Senators, where Dominik Kubalik scored 11 goals and had four assists in 74 games with a minus-30 rating, he is not expected to return to the team. Despite this, the Tampa Bay Lightning might benefit from taking a chance on Kubalik.

Given his previous success, including a 30-goal season and two 40-point seasons, Kubalik could be a valuable, low-cost addition to the Lightning. With limited cap space, the Lightning could sign him to a league-minimum deal, offering a potentially high reward.

Kubalik’s scoring touch could revive playing alongside stars like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and possibly Steven Stamkos. He could strengthen their middle six forwards and contribute to power play.

Considering his previous 20-goal, 45-point performance with Detroit, Kubalik is a strong bounce-back candidate for the 2024-25 season. The Lightning's financial constraints make him an appealing option to explore.

Several Ottawa Senators players are making independent career decisions

Defenceman Jacob Larsson, who spent two seasons with AHL Belleville, signed a two-year deal with SC Rapperswil Jona Lakers in Switzerland.

He joins Lassi Thomson, who recently signed with Malmo in Sweden. Larsson, originally from the Anaheim Ducks, played seven NHL games with Ottawa but none last season.

The Senators are facing significant changes, led by new GM Steve Staios, aiming to revamp both NHL and AHL rosters. Key decisions include addressing goaltending, resolving Jakob Chychrun's future, and negotiating a contract for Shane Pinto.

Additionally, the Senators are considering trades involving Erik Brannstrom and Egor Sokolov. They also need to decide on buying out Travis Hamonic’s contract.