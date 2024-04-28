In Photos: Trevor Zegras attends Coachella '24 with D'Amelio sisters Dixie and Charli

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras was spotted with TikTok sensations Dixie and Charli D’Amelio at Coachella ‘24.

On Saturday, Dixie shared a carousel of pictures from Coachella ‘24 on Instagram. Zegras was also in attendance at the event, captured in a couple of pictures Dixie D’Amelio posted. He was seen hanging out with Dixie and Charli, along with some of their friends.

Zegras also shared a snap from the event on his Instagram story. It was a blurry still of D'Amelio at Coachella.

Trevor Zegras' Instagram story

Dixie D’Amelio performed at the event and also posted a video on TikTok. It was a short compilation of highlight moments from Coachella ‘24, where the star shared glimpses of her Coachella experience. In the same video, Trevor Zegras can be seen vibing along to the music.

The D’Amelio sisters are well-known social media influencers and singers who also have their own series, “The D’Amelio Show,” on Hulu.

Trevor Zegras made his Dixie D’Amelio 'IG debut' in February

Dixie D’Amelio’s pictures with Trevor Zegras posted on Saturday weren’t the Ducks’ star’s first appearance on her social media. In February, D’Amelio shared a picture of Zegras on her Instagram story.

B/R Open Ice shared screenshots of the story on X, which fueled speculations surrounding their possible connection.

The same February, Dixie D'Amelio took a holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She posted a carousel of pictures from the trip on Instagram, where one of the pictures showed her lying in the arms of a man.

The man in the picture had an identical tattoo on his left arm to that of Zegras. The couple in Dixie’s Insta snap could be seen sharing a kiss on a yacht during the vacation.

Zegras also posted a picture upon landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on his Instagram story. Both D'Amelio's post and Zegras’ story were posted on about the same day.

Now that the Anaheim Ducks center is hanging out with the D'Amelio sisters, it remains to be seen if Trevor and Dixie will address their connection.