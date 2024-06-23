Former NHL player Valeri Bure and American actress Candace Cameron celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple has been together for almost three decades. They tied the knot on June 22, 1996, when Valeri was 22 years old and Cameron was 20.

On the occasion, the "Full House" actress shared a carousel of adorable pictures featuring them and their family. Two of the pictures were from their wedding day, while one showed them standing on an ice rink during their early days together.

“28 years 🥂 today! How it started… and how it’s going❤️💒,” Candace Cameron wrote in the caption of the post.

Trending

The post also had pictures of the couple with their children, who have now grown up. Cameron and Bure are the proud parents of one daughter, Natasha Valerievna Bure, and two sons, Lev Valerievich Bure and Maksim "Maks" Valerievich Bure.

via IG/candacecbure

Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron have their own winery in California

Since meeting for the first time at a hockey game in 1994, Valeri and Candace have come a long way. Their love for each other and their shared passion for winemaking have only made their bond stronger over the years.

The couple has their own winery in Napa, California. They started the "Bure Family Winery" back in 2006, ten years into their marriage. In 2016, Valeri Bure discussed the small boutique winery he and his family operate, producing around 700 cases of wine annually:

“What we are is high-end. Everything is done by hand. We don't cut corners. We use French oak everywhere. We triple-sort. We don't use tractors in the field. All those little pieces are important to us and make us different." [H/T Calgary Flames]

He also conveyed the joy and satisfaction of sharing his passion for wine with friends:

"Being able to share your passion with friends, having people say, 'Yours is one of the best wines I've tried,' is very rewarding. But I'm not trying to satisfy anybody's palate — I make wine I love. And if that translates into something other people love, too, that's a win-win situation."

Now, after 28 years of marriage, Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron are still a power couple.