In Photos: Wayne Gretzky, daughter Paulina and Dustin Johnson attend Leafs vs. Panthers Game 4 from VIP box at Amerant Bank Arena

NHL great Wayne Gretzky was in attendance at Amerant Bank Arena during Game 4 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers second round playoffs series this weekend. He was accompanied by daughter Paulina and her husband pro golfer Dustin Johnson on the night.

Paulina Gretzky shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram featuring their gameday experience at the VIP lounge. In the caption, she wrote:

“P𝖺𝗇𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖻”

In one of the photos, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson were seen smiling together in the VIP lounge with the stadium lights visible behind them.Paulin donned a Panthers fan jacket on the occasion while Dustin wore a black sweatshirt.

Another image saw Paulina posing with a vintage payphone. The next click saw Wayne Gretzky seated with friends in the VIP area, dressed in a light jacket as he watched the game. Dustin and Paulina were in the row in front of him.

Paulina posed at a red-checkered table in another shot. One of the pictures showed Paulina and Dustin walking together through the arena hallway. Dustin Johnson was wearing a Panthers jersey.

Another click saw Paulina standing with her back to the camera overlooking the arena as the game played on below. She also posed with the Panthers' mascot in one of the pictures. In the next couple of slides, Wayne Gretzky and Paulina posed together watching the game. The final click saw Paulina and Dustin walking through the arena’s parking lot, holding hands.

The Panthers secured a 2-0 win on the night over the Leafs. The series is now tied 2-2 and Game 5 will see the two sides battle it out in Toronto.

Wayne Gretzky is off the ‘Leafs bandwagon’

Wayne Gretzky had initially predicted a rematch of the previous year’s Stanley Cup finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers for this season. But later, he changed course.

Earlier last month, he shared his thoughts on NHL on TNT where the NHL great admitted that he had lost confidence in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I'm off the Leafs bandwagon,” he stated bluntly.

He then explained that Tampa Bay looked stronger and would face less pressure compared to Toronto.

“I think going in there under less pressure and less of a microscope than Toronto — I think it's going to be a great series, Toronto–Tampa Bay in the semifinal. But I got Edmonton and Tampa Bay in the final,” he added.

However, the Panthers ended up eliminating the Bolts in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, the other half of Gretzky’s prediction can still be true as the Oilers are currently leading their second round playoff series 2-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

