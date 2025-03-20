In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina celebrates her best friend Keml's bachelorette party on a private jet

On Wednesday, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina attended the bachelorette party of her friend Keml Nichenko. Paulina shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the celebrations.

One of the stories showed a decorated table inside a private jet with white roses, glasses, and snacks. A seat on the plane featured a custom pillow with a cutout of Keml’s fiancee’s face and a dog. The story was originally posted by Keml and later reposted by Paulina.

"How amazing is my best friend!? @paulinagretzky," Keml wrote in the caption.

The next reposted story featured Paulina and her friends inside the jet. They were wearing red caps, sunglasses and holding drinks, while one person was holding a menu book titled “Bahar-arita.”

Another click saw the group posing outside the private jet dressed in coordinated blue outfits, red baseball caps, and white sneakers, raising their arms in celebration.

Keml also posted a collage-style edit featuring Paulina and her friends dressed in red dresses. The theme includes red high heels, red lipstick, and other luxury items.

“PG put in work for all these edits on for trip,” read the caption.

Paulina then posted a nighttime poolside photo of herself and two friends, two of them dressed in stylish red outfits while another wore a white lace dress. The last click was a group photo taken at night with Paulina and her friends dressed in red and white.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina links up with Tyler Reeve

Earlier this month, Paulina Gretzky spent time in a Nashville recording studio with American country music artist Tyler Reeve. Paulina shared a carousel of photos from the studio session on her Instagram.

She wore stained green camouflage pants, a Je'taime bodysuit, a SER.O.YA Storme Relaxed Shacket and Nike x Drake NOCTA Air Force 1 Low sneakers for the outing. One of the photos showed her sitting at a mixing console with another artist.

The next featured her posing inside the studio, while another was a close-up selfie inside an airplane. Paulina was also seen sitting on a couch while Tyler Reeve played guitar, and another click showed her in a dimly lit studio with Reeve in front of a mixing console.

Last December, Paulina hinted at a collaboration with Reeve, sharing Instagram stories of a recording studio with the "SpiritMusic" logo. Spirit Music Group is an independent publisher managing songs by artists like Pete Townshend, Ed Sheeran and Chaka Khan.

She also shared a picture of framed plaques of hit songs, including Scotty McCreery’s Five More Minutes and Chris Janson’s Good Vibes and Southbound. Paulina later posted a group photo with country singer Chris Young, songwriter Trannie Anderson and Reeve.

