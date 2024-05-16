IN PHOTOS: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina Gretzky dons $2105 summer bikini outfit on boating day with husband Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson took some time out with family and friends ahead of the PGA Championship. Paulina was seen sporting a stunning bikini outfit as she spent a boating day with her husband and close friends.

Daughter of NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky is married to professional golfer Dustin Johnson. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary just last month and took the opportunity to unwind on a boat cruise this week.

Paulina posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, sporting a pink two-piece bikini set emsemble. In one of the clicks, Gretzky and Johnson were seen cruising with another couple on a boat. Paulina posed sitting on a daybed, while dipping her feet in the sand in another.

She wore a Greta solid classic brazil triangle top in Starburst ($85.88) from Indiah and the matching Ocean Classic Hi-Rise Brazil-Cut Bottom ($90.13). Over her bikini, she sported a pair of Dukes Low Waist Denim Shorts ($89.53), adding a laid-back vibe. She paired it with Skims’ Marble Tube Top ($44.00) in the second picture.

Paulina accessorized with a pair of luxurious GUCCI BLONDIE CRYSTAL EARRINGS worth $430 and Gucci Rectangular Sunglasses ($435) of an acetate frame in gold and tortoiseshell, with light brown lenses. Her footwear choice was the MIU MIU Logo Slide Sandals ($930.48), featuring a raffia and leather upper with a leather sole.

Paulina Gretzky took a break from social media after receiving death threats

Paulina Gretzky earlier shared her thoughts on her husband’s move to LIV Golf and the challenges they faced in the Netflix golf docuseries "Full Swing." She opened up on her family received death threats after Dustin Johnson, captain of the 4Aces GC, switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

“People sending death threats and awful, awful, awful things. People were aggressive that’s for sure,” Gretzky said.

She also admitted that the backlash forced her to step back from social media for a while.

“That’s when I shut it down for a little bit. I was like I don’t need to look at this. Everyone has an opinion on it. Fine.”

Despite the initial struggles, Paulina mentioned that the move was ultimately positive for their family. She said that the couple now enjoys more control over their schedule, which has allowed them to spend more quality time together.