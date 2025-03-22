In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina rocks animal print outfit at friend's "Girls Gone Wild" jungle-themed bachelorette party

Former NHLer Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina Gretzky attended her friend Kristina Melnichenko's jungle-themed bachelorette party. Paulina is known for her stylish outfits and she was seen wearing a leopard-print dress to this occasion.

Pauline shared two pictures on her Instagram story, and one of them was a jungle-themed edit of several attendees including herself. It had photos of leopards and a black panther, in a collage backdrop. Models wore zebra and leopard-print outfits. The phrase "Girls Gone Wild" was written in leopard print with a leopard drinking water from a pool.

In later stories, she stood near greenery in dim lighting. Her hair was tied back, and she carried a small purse.

via Instagram/@paulinagretzky

Wayne Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, and her friends traveled to St. Barts in a private jet. On Wednesday, she shared pictures of a decorated table inside the jet on her Instagram story. It had white roses, glasses, and snacks.

Inside the jet, Paulina and her friends wore red caps and sunglasses. They held drinks while one held a menu titled "Bahar-arita." The next picture showed them outside the jet in matching blue outfits, red caps, and white sneakers.

Kristina posted a collage of Paulina and her friends in red dresses. She wrote that Paulina worked hard on the edits for the trip.

“PG put in work for all these edits on for trip,” the caption reads.

Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina later shared a nighttime poolside photo with two friends. The last group photo showed Paulina and her friends in red and white outfits.

Wayne Gretzky's daughter visited Nashville Studio with singer Tyler Reeve

In the second week of March, Paulina Gretzky spent time in a Nashville recording studio with country music artist, Tyler Reeve. She shared photos from the recording session on Instagram and wrote,

"F𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗇𝖺𝗌𝗁, 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗅𝗈𝗏𝖾"

Paulina wore green camouflage pants, a Je'taime bodysuit, and a SER.O.YA Storme Relaxed Shacket. She completed her outfit with Nike x Drake NOCTA Air Force 1 Low sneakers.

In December, Paulina hinted at a collaboration with Reeve by sharing Instagram stories from a recording studio with the "SpiritMusic" logo. Spirit Music Group manages songs by artists like Pete Townsend, Ed Sheeran, etc.

“Can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to 🎵🎶 @tylerreeve,” Paulina wrote in her Instagram story hinting at her collaboration with Reeve.

Later, Paulina shared a group photo with country singer Chris Young, songwriter Trannie Anderson, and Reeve.

