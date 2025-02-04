In Photos: William Nylander models in bespoke vintage-inspired tailored outfits at classic Italian American restaurant

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is having a great season as the team's leading goal scorer with 30 goals. But, off the ice, he’s gaining attention for his style, having teamed up with Garrison Bespoke to model a collection of vintage-inspired tailored outfits. The photoshoot took place in classic Italian-American restaurants.

In the photos, Nylander wore a range of stylish suits made from Loro Piana cloth. One showed him seated at a table with his two dogs Banksy and Pablo around him. He was wearing a brown suit and interacting with his golden doodle.

Another photo featured him in a pink suit, raising a glass of red wine while sitting on the opposite side of the table with his black doodle. The last photo was a black-and-white shot, where Nylander wore a black suit and posed with Banksy and Pablo, one of whom tried to climb on Nylander's leg.

Nylander’s sister, Ella, shared the images on Instagram story with the words "Yes" and "Cheers." Earlier, in January, she watched a Leafs game where Nylander scored in overtime in a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Ella Instagram (Instagram/@ella.nylander)

The Leafs are playing really well this season after losing to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs in 2024.

They fired their coach Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube to lead the team. Under new captain Auston Matthews, they are in playoff contention, with a 31-19-2 record, second in the Atlantic Division.

William Nylander was spotted with teammate Max Domi in Alberta, Canada

On Sunday, William Nylander and his teammate Max Domi posted pictures together from their visit to the Kananaskis Nordic Spa in Alberta, Canada. They shared photos on Instagram stories, including a selfie in which both players were making smiley faces with their tongues out.

The Leafs are on a four-game road trip to western Canada, with games against the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks. The trip started with a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, ending a three-game losing streak. Nylander scored the opening goal, while Auston Matthews assisted twice. Goalie Joseph Woll made 44 saves against Edmonton’s top-tier offense.

Previously in January, William Nylander was seen in Team Sweden gear ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Nylander was announced as the alternate captain alongside Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman as the captain. The tournament runs from Feb. 13-20.

