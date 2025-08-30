In Photos: William Nylander recaps Milan trip ahead.of the new season

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was part of the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour in Milan earlier this month. He, alongside other top NHL players, visited key locations in the city as part of a new Content Collaboration Partnership with Italy’s Lega Serie A league.On Friday, Nylander shared a photo recap of his Milan trip on Instagram. The Leafs forward posted a carousel that captured both the cultural side of the city and his experience at the Serie A season opener.One of the shots showed him walking through a quiet courtyard while another saw him among crowds inside the iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. He also included a picture outside the Prada storefront as cameras followed him.“Milan,” he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe trip tied into Serie A’s opening weekend and Nylander was present during the first game of the season at San Siro. His post featured a view from the stands during AC Milan’s home opener, along with a behind-the-scenes photo walking through the red-lit VIP area. At pitch level, he was also photographed sharing a laugh with AC Milan star Rafael Leao.Nylander mixed in more casual images as well including a snap indoors against a red backdrop, a scenic shot of medieval ruins and some street art painted in the colors of the Italian flag. He also stopped by the Duomo, sharing a photo from inside the cathedral’s towering arches.William Nylander linked up with Caremelo Anthony at Cannes Lions’ Sport Beach eventEarlier this summer, William Nylander took part in the 2025 Sport Beach event at the Cannes Lions Festival. The high-profile gathering ran from June 16 to 19 at La Plage du Festival, bringing together athletes and global brands.Nylander was spotted at the venue alongside former NHLer Kevin Shattenkirk and he also met NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony during his visit. The Leafs winger later shared a series of photos from his trip on Instagram.“Melo,” he wrote in the caption.His post included a shot of his beachfront hotel room with the sea visible through a large arched window as well as a photo of the iconic Carlton Hotel decorated with flags and banners for the festival. He also captured a busy street scene in Cannes lined with palm trees, a panel session on the Sport Beach stage and finally, a photo of himself posing with Anthony inside the Sport House tent.This year marked the first time Sport Beach was formally integrated into the Cannes Lions Festival. The four-day program featured more than 30 major sports figures including Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade, alongside industry leaders and innovators.