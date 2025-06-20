PIC: Leafs' William Nylander links up with NBA icon Carmelo Anthony at the Cannes Lions Festival

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander attended the 2025 Sport Beach event during the Cannes Lions Festival this week. The event took place from June 16 to 19 at La Plage du Festival and brought together athletes, sports leaders and brands.

Nylander was spotted at the venue alongside former NHLer Kevin Shattenkirk and he also met NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. On Thursday, Nylander shared photos from the event on his Instagram.

One of the pictures showed his beachfront hotel room with a view of the sea through a large arched window. Another picture captured the front of the famous Carlton Hotel decorated with flags and banners for the festival.

A third click showed a street scene in Cannes with palm trees, buildings and people walking. The fourth picture featured a panel session at the Sport Beach stage. The final photo showed Nylander posing with Carmelo Anthony inside the Sport House tent.

“Melo,” he captioned the post.

This year marked the first time Sport Beach was officially part of the Cannes Lions Festival. The beach gathering featured over 30 sports personalities, including Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade.

William Nylander’s sister reminisces playoff experience in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in seven games during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. Following the end of the season, William Nylander’s sister Ella shared a photo recap on her Instagram featuring her experience during the Leafs’ playoff run.

In one of the pictures, Ella was seen standing on a Toronto subway platform holding a brown shopping bag. She wore a black long-sleeve top tucked into light blue high-waisted jeans and finished the look with bright red pointed heels. Another clip in her post showed the crowd and atmosphere inside Scotiabank Arena during one of the Leafs’ home playoff games.

“💙🤍missing @mapleleafs hockey a lil extra today,” Ella captioned the post.

Ella also included a photo of snacks arranged for the game night featuring white chocolate popcorn and cupcakes with Maple Leafs-themed packaging. Another click showed her looking down at her red heels and a paper bag filled with more treats while on the subway.

The post continued with more Leafs-related moments. One slide featured a William Nylander jersey on display at Real Sports Apparel surrounded by other team gear under bright blue lights. She also shared a mirror selfie holding a balloon with a full snack table nearby that included Mini Eggs and Leafs-branded popcorn.

The final slides included a close up of a blue Leafs Playoffs balloon floating in a room and a short video showing a “Toronto Maple Leafs Bring Passion” rally towel at the arena.

