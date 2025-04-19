In Photos: World Champion Hilary Knight shares Team USA's never-seen-before snippets from IIHF Women's World Championship

Boston Fleet forward Hilary Knight is no stranger to the international stage. The captain of Team USA, Knight is skating in her 14th IIHF Women's World Championship and seems not to be taking any moment for granted. This year, the annual tournament is being played in Czechia.
The team was all smiles after shutting out Germany 3-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Knight had an assist in the game. The victory marked the second straight shutout for the U.S. as they defeated Switzerland 5-0 in Tuesday's final preliminary contest.
Knight shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Friday, showcasing special moments on and off the ice with her USA teammates.
A nine-time gold medalist at the World Championship, Hilary Knight shared a photo from inside the locker room after Switzerland's victory. During the game, Knight had three assists and set the record for the most assists in tournament history with 50.
The Idaho native showed off her honorary banner in the group photo.
The following snippet on her carousel showed Knight and Lacey Eden sharing smiles in the locker room. Eden is a three-time national champion with the University of Wisconsin and is projected to be selected as one of the top 10 players in the PWHL’s 2025 draft.
Eden is skating in her fifth World Championship, and the 22-year-old scored her first goal of the 2025 tournament in the quarterfinal win over Germany.
Hilary Knight showed shots from on the ice as well. While practicing, she donned the “C” on her chest as the captain of the squad.
Knight and fellow veteran Kendall Coyne Schofield of the PWHL champion Minnesota Frost made more memories during practice. This marked Schofield’s 11th trip to the World Championship, and the two won gold together six times at the tournament (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019).
Team USA stands undefeated through the first five games and has recorded three shutouts. Knight is in a four-way tie for second in the tournament with seven points.
Next, the USA will take on Czechia in the quarterfinal on Saturday, while Finland will battle Canada.
Hilary Knight earns SupraStars of the Month Honors
Boston Fleet captain Hilary Knight earned the PWHL's SupraStar of the Month honors for March after her stellar gameplay and record performances.
Knight, along with two other forwards, two defenders and one goaltender from the league, received the monthly recognition.
The 35-year-old was unstoppable throughout March. Early in the month, Knight set a Fleet record with the first hat trick in franchise history when she had a whopping four points (three goals, one assist) in the 5-2 home victory over the Sirens on March 5. Her four points were also a franchise record and tied the league record.
She closed the month with three straight multi-game efforts from March 15-26, racking up seven points (four goals, three assists) through the remarkable run.
Knight expressed her excitement after her four-point performance.
“That was wild. I’m really fortunate to be able to get a hat trick. It’s my first in the league, so it is really exciting,” Knight said, according to the PWHL. “Just echoing before, every single team is really good, and to be able to close out the door and get three points tonight is big for us.”
Through 27 games this season, Hilary Knight leads the PWHL with 28 points, while her 15 goals trail only Marie-Philip Poulin’s 17. The Fleet rank third in the league with 40 points.
