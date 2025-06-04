In Pics: Jordan Binnington's wife Cris recaps her off-field hockey season with special moments from Four Nations, Winter Classic & more

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s wife, Cris, posted a recap from the 2024-25 hockey season on her Instagram. The carousel of pictures included behind-the-scenes glimpses from major events such as the Winter Classic and the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

One of the images showed Cris with the partners of several Blues players, all wearing matching jackets. In another click, Cris is standing outside holding her son, Johnny, on a street with a friend. She then shared another photo with the Blues ladies wearing matching jackets and hats, posing around a bathroom counter.

“Hockey szn highlights 🏒 playoffs, winter classic, four nations, bluuuuuuues misc,” she captioned the post.

One image featured Jordan Binnington holding their son and flowers during the special pregame on-ice ceremony to celebrate Binnington becoming the franchise's all-time wins leader among goaltenders. Another showed Cris and Jordan on the ice with their baby, both holding bouquets.

Cris also posted a snap featuring the couple with their friends during the Winter Classic. Another photo captured a group dinner with the partners of Team Canada players in matching red sweaters during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Another showed Cris hugging Jordan after Canada won the championship game.

Other pictures included a full arena with the Canadian flag lit up on the jumbotron. One showed Cris holding her son in a Blues jersey while watching a game rinkside. Another saw her again rinkside with their baby, facing the ice. Another captured Cris and Jordan hugging near the Blues locker room sign. The last slide showed Johnny looking at the ice while wearing a Binnington No. 50 jersey.

Jordan Binnington and the Blues looking for more

The St. Louis Blues had an exceptional regular season where they went 44-30-8, earning 96 points and securing a playoff spot as the second wildcard in the Western Conference. They were eventually eliminated in a seven-game first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

During the season-exit interview, Jordan Binnington appreciated the effort the team showed all the way through and felt they could hold their heads high for how they performed during the stretch run.

“At the same time, we're definitely excited for what's to come and just to get back to work,” he said. “So yeah, it's a tough moment, but at the same time it's, it's um, you know, I'm grateful and proud for those opportunities and being in that moment and experiencing that and just looking forward for more.”

When asked about how he feels going into the offseason after getting back to the playoffs, Binnington said this season was an important step forward in terms of the team’s culture and belief in one another. He felt the group had built stronger chemistry and trust, from players to coaches and management.

Jordan Binnington played 56 regular-season games with a 28-22-5 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts. In the playoffs, he started all seven games, recording three wins, a 2.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

